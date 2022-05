Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning issued in 13 districts of Odisha for next 5 days. IMD Bhubaneswar warns of thunderstorm and rainfall activity in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj district

