Yellow Warning Issued by IMD for Thunderstorms and Lightning in 4 Districts of Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorms with lightning in several parts of Odisha. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Khordha over the next three hours. Residents are advised to monitor the weather and seek safer locations to avoid lightning strikes. The warning follows the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal regions. Additionally, the IMD predicts a dry spell during Dusshera, with only isolated instances of light to moderate rain expected. No intensification of the low pressure into a depression or storm is anticipated.