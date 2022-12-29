Year-End- Review of DoPT(Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions)-2022

New Delhi : Rojgar Mela: Prime Minister launched Rozgar Mela through video conferencing on 22nd October, 2022. Appointment letters to more than 1.46 lakh candidates issued during the two trenches of the recruitment drive ‘Rozgar Mela’ through Video conferencing across the country. Rozgar Mela is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Central Government to provide job opportunities for the youth. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various Ministries/ Departments of Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled.

(ii) Karmayogi Prarambh – To impart online induction training to new recruits, Karmayogi Prarambh has been launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 22nd November 2022 for providing behavioral and functional skills such as self-leadership and information technology.

(iii) Consolidation of OMs – As per vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for transparent and efficient administration, the exercise of consolidation of OMs in digital form was carried out by Department of Personnel & Training. To ease the difficulties being faced by stakeholders, including the General Public, a new Application has, thus, been created under the Heading “OMs”. Eleven major Heads and relevant Sub-Heads have been created to capture the entire journey of Government officials from Recruitment till retirement.

(iv) Special Maternity Leave – Taking into consideration the emotional trauma faced by the women in case of death of a child soon after birth/ stillbirth, instructions regarding grant of 60 days special Maternity Leave were issued vide O.M. No. 13018/1/2021-Estt.(L) dated 02.09.2022.

(v) e-HRMS 2.0 – Fostering the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, DoPT launched e-HRMS 2.0 with service to its beneficiaries as core of its development. This one stop solution for HR needs will take the vision of Karmayogi forward and shall empower employees in their service to the nation. With whole of Government approach & service first approach as its core, e-HRMS 2.0 will focus on providing value added services to the employees, based on their profiles, experience and needs.

(vi) iGOT app – integrated Government online learning (iGOT) has been launched on android platform to provide government employees any time, any-where learning. It will provide employees access to the courses available on iGOT portal through their mobiles phones.The app and the platform will allow all government employees, at multiple levels, to undergo continuous training, depending on their domain areas. The app and the platform will provide anytime-anywhere-any-device learning to train about 2 crores users which was hitherto not achievable through traditional measures, i.e. computer based training only.

(vii) Revamping of PROBITY portal – PROBITY portal has been revamped to add more functionalities to improve the user experience and optimizing the Portal to collect the data on new data points/ parameters, which will help in generating comprehensive reports on various modules. All the user Departments will undertake to submit updated data on a monthly basis, which would be made available on Probity portal.

(viii) Large number of promotion in CSS/ CSSS/ CSCS – Promotion of 8000+ CSS/CSSS/CSCS Officers: Promotions were held up in the three services [Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Services (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS)] in all the grades, due to pending litigations in Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on the twin issues of “Reservation in Promotion” in SLP No.31288/2017 – Union of India and “Promotion of SC/ST on own merit” in SLP No.30621/2011 – Jarnail Singh &Ors. and similar such matters. Based on the Hon’ble Supreme Court Order dated 28.01.2022 & Subsequent direction of Estt. (Res) dated 12.04.2022 promotion exercise was initiated and promotion orders of more than 8,000 officers in different grades of CSS/CSSS/CSCS were issued by 30th June, 2022.