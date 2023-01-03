Year End Review 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs

JAMMU & KASHMIR and LADAKH

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir. (18 February, 2022)

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir over the last few years

Number of terror incidents has decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021

Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah reviewed preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in New Delhi (17 May, 2022)

Shri Amit Shah said it is the priority of the Modi Government that pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle free Darshan and they should not face any problems

Instructions given to make adequate arrangements for all necessary facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of Amarnath yatris

This is the first yatra after the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the high altitude, adequate arrangements will have to be made for yatris who have any health related problems

Along with ensuring adequate number of oxygen cylinders, adequate medical beds at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situation

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir (25 August, 2022)

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs.1960 crore in Jammu, which will give more impetus to the social and economic development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (04th October, 2022)

Now, there are no incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving ahead on the path of development with firmness

In Jammu and Kashmir, 42 thousand people succumbed to terrorism and in Delhi no one flinched an eyelid, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is complete control of the security forces on terrorism

There has been about 54 percent reduction in terrorist incidents, 84 percent in the deaths of security forces and about 22 percent in recruitment of terrorists

Under the Prime Minister’s Development Package in Jammu, about 63 projects have been built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, in Hydro Power Electricity, the work of Kiru project at a cost of Rs 4,287 crore is under progress

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 240 development projects worth about Rs.2,000 crore in Srinagar. (05th October, 2022)

Earlier the explanation of Jamhooriyat in Kashmir was only 3 families, 87 MLAs and 6 MPs but Shri Modi has connected 30,000 people with Jamhooriyat by taking democracy to the village Panch, Sarpanch, BDC and Zilla Panchayat

Earlier due to Article 370, Gurjar-Bakarwal and Paharis could not get the benefit of reservation in education, elections and jobs, but now after the removal of Article 370, they will all get reservation

Under the rule of three families for 70 years, only Rs. 15,000 crore investment came into Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Modi has brought investment of Rs. 56,000 crore in just 3 years

Earlier it was a Terrorist Hotspot and today it has become a Tourist Hotspot, in Kashmir Valley, earlier maximum 6 lakh tourists used to visit every year, whereas this year till now 22 lakh tourists have visited, this has given employment to thousands of youth

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in Srinagar today on security situation in Jammu & Kashmir (05th October, 2022)

Home Minister asked security forces and police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, to fulfill Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir

Shri Amit Shah appreciated efforts of security agencies and administration of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law

Union Home Minister directed that security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists

Shri Amit Shah said terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain terrorist-separatist campaign to detriment of well-being of common man requires to be completely dismantled

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today, on the security situation and development aspects of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (28th December, 2022)

NORTH-EAST

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 29 development works worth Rs. 2,450 crore in Manipur through video conferencing. (06th January, 2022)

Manipur has made a successful effort to come out from the tradition of blockade, violence, corruption, bandhs, drugs trade of previous governments

There were many problems such as land boundary disputes with Bangladesh which were resolved through agreements, Bru-Reang Pact, Bodo Pact, agreements were negotiated with eight insurgent groups

About 3,000 militants have surrendered their weapons and joined the mainstream of society and today these youths are engaged in development of the country

The previous government had three I’s, Instability, Insurgency and Inequality, we changed the three I’s, to Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, laid the foundation stone and Bhumi Pujan of the new campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Agartala in Tripura. (08th March, 2022)

National Forensic Sciences University has its first campus in the North East and this is a huge step for youth and girls, after completing their studies here, job opportunities will be created for them

There will be many undergraduate and post graduate courses here, and from here students and professors will also study and work, and this university will bring great benefit to Tripura and the North East

In presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya signed historic agreement for settlement of inter-state border dispute in New Delhi. (29th March, 2022)

In a short span of time, 6 out of 12 issues have been settled between Assam and Meghalaya and about 70 percent of the border between the two States has become dispute-free.

This is another milestone in the fulfillment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast and a result of able guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Looking at the journey from 2019 to 2022, we have seen many big achievements in establishing peace in the North East, NLFT agreement in August 2019, Bru-Reang agreement on 16th January 2020, Bodo agreement on 27th January 2020, Karbi-Anglong agreement on 4th September 2021 and today’s Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

Development of the Northeast is not possible unless disputes between States are resolved and armed groups surrender

Government of India under visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in an important step, reduces disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. (31st March, 2022)

During last three years, Government of India has signed several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East as envisaged by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi

Ceasefire Agreements with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK, National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango extended. (20th April, 2022)

It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2023 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2022 to 17thApril, 2023 with NSCN/K-Khango. These Agreements were signed on 19th April, 2022.

Union Minister of Home Affairs & Minister of Cooperation, Sh. Amit Shah presided over the signing of historic agreement between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of eight Adivasi Groups in New Delhi. (15th September, 2022)

The agreement was signed to end decades old crisis of Adivasis and tea garden workers in Assam

After this agreement, 1,182 cadres of tribal groups of Assam joined the mainstream by laying down their arms

The agreement also provides for the establishment of an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council with a view to ensure speedy and focused development of Tea Gardens and measures for rehabilitation and resettlement of armed cadres and welfare of Tea Garden workers

A special development package of Rs.1,000 crore (Rs.500 crore each by Government of India and Government of Assam) will be provided over a period of five years for infrastructure development in villages/areas with Adivasi population

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah presided over the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati, Assam. (09th October, 2022)

Union Home Minister urges Chief Ministers of North Eastern States to make full use of NESAC for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture

Chief Ministers of North Eastern States to appoint a nodal officer for NESAC in their States for its maximum and better utilization

As a significant boost to peace process in Manipur, Government of India and the Government of Manipur sign Cessation of Operation Agreement with ZUF, an insurgent group of Manipur (27Sth December, 2022)

Government of India has signed several agreements to end insurgency and boost development in North East, according to the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah

CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (CAPFs)/DELHI POLICE

Government of India under leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi approves continuation of umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) (13th February, 2022)

The approval moves forward the initiative of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah to modernize and improve the functioning of Police Forces of States and Union Territories

Approval for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 provides a total Central financial outlay of Rs. 26,275 crore

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the 75th Raising Day of Delhi Police (16th February, 2022)

Spirit of service and devotion shown by Delhi Police will guide and inspire police forces not only in Delhi but across the country

Delhi Police was established after Independence under leadership of nation’s first Home Minister, SardarVallabhbhai Patel and after which Delhi Police began working with the motto of Peace, Service and Justice

Delhi Police has prepared and changed itself with the times and challenges before it and that is why Delhi Police is respected throughout the world today

Government led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the scheme – Modernisation Plan-IV for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) (04th March, 2022)

Modernisation Plan-IV with total financial outlay of Rs.1,523 crore to be implemented by Ministry of Home Affairs under guidance of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah

Implementation of scheme will equip CAPFs to improve overall operational efficiency/preparedness.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the inaugural session of the 48th All India Police Science Congress in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (22nd April, 2022)

Many armed groups have joined the mainstream by laying down their arms, after the abrogation of Article 370, a new era of enthusiasm and development has begun in Kashmir

Police departments should institutionalize a 10-year policing strategy and perform annual reviews

Police across the country will have to work in coordination with one another

Ministry of Home Affairs under directions of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has launched ‘CAPF Punarvaas’ through Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB). (07th May, 2022)

Portal will help retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles personnel seeking re-employment with private security agencies to find appropriate match by uploading personal details on WARB website along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location

Welfare of CAPF personnel and their families has been one of the top priorities of Government led by Shri Narendra Modi

This initiative is a step towards welfare of CAPFs personnel and will go a long way in meeting their rehabilitation requirements

In the context of the announcement of ‘Agnipath Scheme’ by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry has decided to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who have completed four years under this scheme for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles. (15th June, 2022) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, completing four years under the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. (18th June, 2022)

The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit, to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles

Further, for the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a review meeting of the Central Police Training Institutes (CPTIs) in New Delhi (19th July, 2022)

Union Home Minister stresses on effective training system to fulfill expectations, sense of duty and achievement of goals

Under Mission Karmayogi launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, training of police personnel up to the level of Constable, Sub Inspector and DSP should be conducted with a holistic approach

60 percent training for all policemen should be common to all, while 40 percent training should be Force-based, so that we can make best use of our training capabilities

Along with modern techniques, there is a need to inculcate spirit of patriotism, fitness, discipline, sensitivity and self-dedication in police forces

Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah launched the “CAPF eAWAS” web portal in New Delhi. (01st September, 2022)

Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) was around 33 per cent in 2014, which is 48 per cent today, launch of CAPF e-Awas portal will increase HSR by 13 per cent without construction of new buildings

Government is confident that with these meaningful efforts by MHA, the HSR will be 73 percent by November 2024, which will be a great achievement

e-Transfer Software has been created to bring transparency in transfer of CAPF personnel, now ITBP and CISF have started using this software on an experimental basis

On the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’ Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyred personnel of the Police and CAPFs at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi (21st October, 2022)

Police forces across the country discharge their responsibilities even in the most difficult circumstances to ensure the internal security of the country and that is why the Nation today is on the path of development

More than 35,000 Police Force and CAPFs personnel from across the country have made supreme sacrifice while protecting the internal security and borders of the Nation

The construction of more than 31,000 houses has been completed, about 17,000 houses are under construction and more than 15,000 additional houses are being proposed for construction, as a consequence housing satisfaction rate which was 37% in 2014 will increase to 60%

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah launched the Border Security Force (BSF) mobile app ‘Prahari’ and revised version of 13 manuals in New Delhi (29th December, 2022)

This BSF ‘Prahari’ app is a great example of Proactive Governance, now Jawans can get personal and service related information, housing, Ayushman-CAPF and leave related information on their mobile

Be it GPF, Bio Data or grievance redressal on “Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System” (CP-GRAMS) or information on various welfare schemes, now Jawans can get all this information through the app and this app will also connect them with the portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs

In addition, the awaited revision and update in 13 manuals will increase better understanding of operations, administration and training and speed up task

The security of the country’s borders cannot be done by pillars or fencing, but only by the bravery, patriotism and alertness of the soldiers standing on borders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently started the Vibrant Village program. Border Security Force should make efforts towards increasing tourism in villages through the Vibrant Village program, making villages self-sufficient and equipped with all facilities

Security at borders can be ensured when border villages are populated Along with the deployment of soldiers on borders, permanent security can be provided only by patriotic citizens living in villages and all border guarding forces will have to strengthen it

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah laid the Foundation Stone of the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) and inaugurated the residential and administrative complexes of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Devanahalli, Karnataka (31st December, 2022)

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made efforts to equip security force personnel, especially border guarding forces, with latest technology, increase their housing satisfaction ratio and fulfill all requirements of personnel and their families

We are proud of dedication of ITBP Jawans and believe that as long as ITBP Jawans are deployed on the border, India’s borders are safe

The people have bestowed ITBP Jawans with the nickname – ‘Himveer’ due to their bravery and valour

Research is essential for police to adapt to continuous societal changes, and BPR&D is responsible for conducting this research for the police and Central Armed Forces

The process of systemic and procedural reforms in police should be a continuous process, for which collaboration between institutions, seminars and exchange of best practices and challenges is necessary to make all police forces the best

Police are faced with important challenges like narcotics, fake notes, hawala business, organizations spreading frenzy, terrorism, infiltration in border States, problems related to the sea in coastal states and BPR&D plays an important role by helping maintain harmony among forces through dialogue, seminars and cooperation

The country will also have to focus on challenges in the metropolitan areas, and there is need to change our strategy through research and practicing with results as city policing is going to be more challenging in near future

It is very important to have good law and order situation in the journey towards India’s development, and in the past 3 years, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through BPR&D, has made changes to help improve research, the results of which are also now becoming visible

This center of CDTI will also serve forensic needs of the neighbouring States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and the UT of Daman-Diu

LEFT WING EXTREMISM

Left Wing Extremism (LWE) related violence in the country has declined by 77% from all time high of 2258 incidents in 2009 to 509 in 2021. Similarly, resultant deaths (Civilians + Security Forces) have declined by 85% from all time high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021. In the last two years the incidents of LWE violence and the resultant deaths have come down by 24% and 27%, respectively. (08thFebruary, 2022) As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of ‘Police and Public Order’ are with the State Governments. However, to address the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan was launched in 2015 to address LWE. The Policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. (23rd March, 2022) Cabinet approves relaxation in educational qualification for the post of Constable to recruit native tribal youth as Constables in CRPF through recruitment rally from the interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh State. (01st June, 2022)

Apart from issuing advertisement in local newspapers and adopting all means for wider publicity of this rally in these interior areas of these three districts, CRPF would subsequently impart formal education during the probation period to these newly recruited trainees.

400 tribal youths from interior areas of three districts namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Chhattisgarh State will get employment opportunities. Appropriate relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Security forces have won a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against Left Wing Extremism across the country. (21st September, 2022)

· As a result of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Zero Tolerance Policy against Left Wing Extremism, for the first time by entering the ‘Budhapahad’ situated at the border of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and the extremely inaccessible areas of Chakrabandha and Bhimabandh of Bihar and successfully ousting the Maoists from their strongholds, a permanent security forces camps have been set up

· All these areas were strongholds of top Maoists and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, foreign grenades, Aero Bombs and IEDs were recovered by the security forces at these places

· Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated the CRPF and the State Security Forces for this decisive success under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue the Zero Tolerance Policy against Left Wing Extremism and Terrorism and this fight will be further intensified

· In the year 2022, security forces have achieved unprecedented success in Operation Octopus, Operation Double Bull, Operation Chakrabandha in the fight against Left Wing Extremists. 7 Maoists were killed and 436 arrested/surrendered in Chhattisgarh/ 4 Maoists killed in Jharkhand and 120 arrested/surrendered. 36 Maoists arrested/surrendered in Bihar. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, 3 Maoists have been killed by security forces

· This success becomes even more important because many of these Maoists killed had bounties of lakhs and crores on their heads like Mithilesh Mahto had a reward of Rs. 1 crore

STRENGTHENING NATIONAL/CYBER SECURITY

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah conducted high level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario in the country and emerging security challenges (03 JAN 2022)

Highlighting continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space and movement of foreign terrorist fighters, the Home Minister stressed on need for better coordination and synergy among Central and State security agencies

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the National Conference on Cyber ​​Safety and National Security in New Delhi today (20 June, 2022)

India is progressing in every field due to the initiatives of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, it is not possible today to imagine national development without cyber security

Transactions on UPI have crossed US $ One Trillion in Financial Year 2022 and today we are first in the world in digital transactions

In 2012, 3,377 cybercrimes were reported and in 2020 the number of such reporting reached 50,000

More than 11 lakh complaints of different types have been registered so far on the cybercrime reporting portal launched three years ago, more than two lakh complaints have also been registered for social media crimes

Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic “Forensic Science Capabilities: Strengthening for Time bound and Scientific Investigation” at Kevadia, Gujarat ( 26 June, 2022)

The meeting reviewed the forensic science capabilities available in the country, especially keeping in view the increasing dependence of the criminal justice system on forensic investigation.

Union Home Minister stresses on the need for investigating agencies to be one step ahead of criminals in view of the use of technology

The Modi government at the Center is working with the state governments on a three-pronged approach to reforms in the field of police investigation, prosecution and forensics

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the National Security Strategies Conference 2022 in New Delhi (17 August, 2022)

It has been the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism

Union Home Minister emphasized upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism

Shri Amit Shah also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah addressed First convocation of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and also inaugurated various facilities at NFSU campus in Gandhinagar (28 August, 2022)

First, the Gujarat Forensic Science University and now the Forensic Science University, the speed with which it is progressing in all dimensions and the way its acceptance is increasing across the world, within a decade, this University will make sure of its number one global position

Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Government of India will be making radical changes in the IPC, CRPC and Evidence Act, as after Independence, no one has had a look at these laws from an Indian perspective

Forensic visits and forensic evidence will be made mandatory and legal in all offenses punishable with more than 6 years, trained manpower will be required, and training will also have to be provided

More than 70 countries and many organizations have entered into more than 158 MoUs with the Forensic Science University, which is a matter of great pride for us

6. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Surajkund, Haryana. (27th October, 2022)

· Chief Ministers of the States, Home Ministers of States and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories participated in two day Chintan Shivir.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this ‘Chintan Shivir’ will provide a platform to face all challenges before the Nation in unison

Areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, which were once hot spots of violence and unrest, are now becoming hot spots of development

Cyber-​​crime is a big challenge before the country and the world today, Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to battle against it

The Government led by Shri Narendra Modi is promoting the three C’s approach – Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration, under ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Team India Approach’

Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and NIA and other agencies are being strengthened to achieve a decisive victory, efforts are being made to build an anti-terrorism network by setting up NIA branches in all States before 2024

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from across the country in New Delhi today and reviewed the internal security situation in the country (09 November 2022)

The meeting held extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including counter terrorism, threats from extremism, cyber security related issues, border related aspects and threats from cross border elements to the integrity and stability of the Nation

The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensure the security of the Nation by strengthening all aspects of security

The Union Home Minister said that our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, unless we fight strictly against both of them victory over terrorism cannot be achieved

There is a need for further strengthening of information sharing and communication between States’ counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies

DRUG TRAFFICKING AND NATIONAL SECURITY

Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the National Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Chandigarh (30 July 2022)

In 2014, when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the Government adopted the policy of zero tolerance against drugs and gradually by removing shortcomings in the system, it has made the fight against drugs impenetrable and a fast-paced battle.

In the fight against drugs, the Ministry of Home Affairs has gone ahead with a multi-pronged approach, has undertaken several administrative reforms and also developed new methods and has taken a pro-active approach to engage the States.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also created a coordination mechanism through NCORD so that there are no loopholes till the district level

The Union Home Minister said that from June to August 15, a 75-day drug eradication campaign is in progress and today we have destroyed about 31,000 kg of drugs in four cities.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all North Eastern States on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Guwahati, Assam (08 October 2022)

In Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Home Affairs has strongly resolved to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Drug-free India’

Approximately 40 thousand kilogram narcotics were destroyed in the northeastern region under a special campaign against narcotics

Under Azadi ka amrit Mahotsav, a target to destroy 75 thousand kilogram narcotics was set but under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, over 1.5 lakh kilogram narcotics has been destroyed so far, which is more than double of the target set

Drug trafficking is a borderless crime and better coordination between all Drug Law Enforcement and Intelligence agencies and bordering districts of the north eastern states is essential to tackle it

Regional Office of NCB has been established at Guwahati, New Regional Offices are being proposed to be set up at Agartala in Tripura and Pasighat/Lower Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, a proposal for Zonal Office at New Jalpaiguri for better coverage of the areas adjoining Sikkim has also been made

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah replied to the Short Discussion in the Lok Sabha today under Rule 193 on the problem of drugs in the country and the steps taken by the Government to deal with it (21 December, 2022)

Modi government has a zero tolerance policy against the drugs trade and the financing of terrorism from its profits and the government is strictly making every effort to bring it down to zero

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has set a goal of a drugs free India for the Home Ministry and there will be no stone left unturned from the MHA’s side to fulfill this goal

This fight against drugs has to be fought jointly by the Centre, State Governments and Union Territories

The Border Security Force, SSB and Assam Rifles, all three have been empowered to register cases under NDPS, Indian Coast Guard, State Coastal Police Stations and Railway Protection Force have also been empowered

Powers have been given to security forces, but some States have said that their powers have been taken away… If we do not give powers to our agencies, how will they be able to work? We must have faith in our security forces, those politicizing the issue are supporting drug trafficking

There should be sympathy towards those who consumes drugs, but the trade and traffickers of drugs should be brought under the clutches of the law

This is a borderless crime and we cannot win this battle unless there is cooperation, coordination and collaboration

There may be a Golden Triangle and a Golden Crescent for drug dealers but for us and our youth they are the death triangle and death crescent, to win this fight against the menace of drugs the World has to change its approach

The drugs network chart has also been mapped and sent to the States after mapping the route of drugs in the States and its network in 472 districts

CHANGES IN GUIDELINES / LAWS

Union Home Secretary released Manuals and a Newsletter of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Cyber and Information Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs (03rd January, 2022) Modi Government approves implementation of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project during the period 2022-23 to 2025-26. (18th February, 2022)

Under guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah, Phase II of the ICJS project will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing

Project will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme at a total cost of Rs. 3,375 crore

The Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved continuation of the Immigration Visa Foreigners Registration Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme beyond 31 March, 2021 for a period of five years from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 with a financial outlay of Rs.1,364.88 crore. (25th February, 2022) Modi Government has approved proposal for continuation of seven existing sub-schemes under Umbrella Scheme “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates” for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26. Umbrella Scheme has total outlay of Rs. 1,452 crore.

Approval will ensure assistance under Umbrella Scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through Ministry of Home Affairs led by Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. (02nd March, 2022)

Government led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved continuation of SwatantrataSainikSammanYojanya (SSSY) for Financial Years 2021-22 to 2025-26. Proposal for continuation of SSSY was received from Ministry of Home Affairs under Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah and shows commitment of Government to remember sacrifices of Freedom Fighters and taking inspiration from them during the year of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Total financial outlay will be Rs. 3,274.87 crore (07th March, 2022)

BORDER MANAGEMENT

1. The Modi Government has decided to continue the Umbrella scheme of Border Infrastructure & Management (BIM) from 2021-22 to 2025-26. (21st February, 2022)

· Ministry of Home Affairs under guidance of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah is committed to improving border infrastructure & management

· Cost of the scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26 will be Rs. 13,020 crore

· BIM will strengthen border infrastructure for improving border management, policing and guarding borders

2. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated newly constructed tourism facilities for Seema Darshan at Nadabet in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. (10th April, 2022)

This effort will be successful because our Border Security Force personnel are at the borders with protection of impenetrable security, you protect our borders, that is why development is possible on the borders

BSF personnel are guarding our 6,385 km long border despites and storms, scorching heat, extreme cold, thus fulfilling the mantra of lifelong duty with devotion

Tourism will receive a boost and the huge problem of migration from the border villages will be removed and employment opportunities will also be generated when people come here, this is the beginning of the process of reaching the last village on the border

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has a big dream for border tourism, here the Beating Retreat ceremony will be the center of attraction

3. Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah, on the first day of his two-day visit to West Bengal, inaugurated the Narmada, Sutlej and Cauvery Floating Border Outposts (BOP) on the Indo-Bangladesh border today to protect inaccessible areas of Sundarbans. (05th May, 2022)

Under leadership of Shri Modi, the basic goal of the Government of India is to make the internal and external security of the country impenetrable

Be it the deserts of Rajasthan, the Rann of Kutch or preventing crocodile infiltration in the Sundarbans in West Bengal, your passion keeps the nation safe

As part of this, today three floating BOPs Sutlej, Kaveri and Narmada have been built by Kochi Shipyard and dedicated to the nation, based on Shri Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India

Equipped with modern facilities and safety equipment, the front section of these BOPs are bullet proof for the safety of our Jawans, as well as arrangements have been made for plenty of food supplies and these BOP can float with a DG set without refuelling for a month

4. 12th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Border Management between India and Nepal held on 15-16 June in New Delhi. (21st June, 2022)

· The two sides reviewed the decisions taken in the last JWG held on February 10 -11, 2015 in Pokhara, Nepal.

· They also deliberated on issues related to trans-border criminal activities, strengthening of border infrastructure, empowerment and capacity building of various security related institutions, preventing/curbing terrorist and criminal activities amongst others.

5. The Government of India has set up Integrated Check Posts at international land borders of the country with the aim to facilitate cross-border trade and movement of passengers. Presently, 09 Integrated Check Posts are operational at various land borders. (27th July, 2022)

6. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, on second day of his visit to Rajasthan, laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Tanot Mandir Complex Project under Border Tourism Development Programme in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (10th September, 2022)

For the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, development is reaching our border areas

Rs.17.67 crore has been approved by Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for the Shri Tanot Mandir Complex Project, which is being commenced by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Government of India under the Border Tourism Development Programme

With this project, border areas of Tanot and Jaisalmer will be developed and employment opportunities will increase for local youth, which will stop migration and will also strengthen security of the area

7. Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah visited the Fatehpur BOP on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar and observed Pillar No. 151 and 152 and also conducted review of various activities of the border area with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (24th September, 2022)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that it is our responsibility to take care of facilities and welfare of our brave security personnel who spend the best part of their lives working in difficult situations on the border for security of the Nation

In the last eight years, the Government led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has worked in a time bound and phased manner to provide residential facilities for security forces personnel posted on the borders and their families, as part of this, five buildings are being inaugurated today at a cost of Rs 25 crore

Till 2008-14, the budget for Border Infrastructure was only Rs 23,700 crore, it has been increased to Rs 44,600 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014-20

8. 18th Meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Security and Border Management between India and Bangladesh held. (06th December, 2022)

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah had met the Home Minister of Bangladesh, Mr. Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference in New Delhi. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting.

Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, at today’s meeting both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT

Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (in the Institutional category) and Professor Vinod Sharma (in the Individual category) selected for this year’s Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. (23rd January, 2022) High Level Committee under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has approved Rs 1,682.11 crore of additional Central assistance to five States and one Union Territory. Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to get funds for floods/ landslides that occurred during 2021. (03rd March, 2022) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah held a high level meeting in Delhi today and reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods in the coming Monsoon. (02nd June, 2022)

The Home Minister also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems of the country

Directs NDRF to prepare SOPs in collaboration with States for issuing rain early warnings at local, municipal and State levels in areas with heavy rainfall

Directed to make ‘Damini’ app available in all local languages ​​ also, ‘Damini’ app gives three hours of lightning warning which can help in minimizing loss of life and property

High Level Committee under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has approved Rs. 1,043.23 crore of additional Central assistance to two States. Rajasthan and Nagaland to get funds for drought that occurred during 2021-22. (16th June, 2022) Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah approves release of Rs. 488 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). (30th September, 2022

ZONAL COUNCIL MEETINGS

1. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah presided over the 25th meeting of Western Zonal Council in Diu. (11th June, 2022)

· In the last 8 years under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the number of meetings of the Zonal Councils and its Standing Committees have increased by three times

· There have been 18 meetings of various Zonal Councils and 24 of their Standing Committees in the last 8 years, whereas in the corresponding period of last 8 years only 6 and 8 meetings were held respectively

· Out of the 30 topics discussed in the 25th Western Regional Council, 27 have been resolved and only three are left for further discussion

· It shows the resolve and commitment of the government led by Shri Narendra Modi towards the all-round development of the nation in the spirit of cooperative federalism

2. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah presided over the 30th meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. (09th July, 2022)

After the formation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2014, it has been the emphasis of Prime Minister that the meetings of the Zonal Council should be regular, result-oriented and successful in finding solutions to the pending issues

Resolving issues between the States in the Northern region and between the Centre and States is very important for the development of the country and to strengthen the federal structure

Although the role of the Council is advisory, I am happy that in my experience of last three years, more than 75 percent of the issues in the Council have been resolved through consensus

A very good process has started and we all should continue with it, we are moving towards achieving 100 per cent results on issues of national consensus

3. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired the 23rd meeting of Central Zonal Council in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (22nd August, 2022)

· Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh are important for their geographical location, contribution to GDP and national development

· In the 14th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Zonal Council held on January 17, 2022, 36 out of 54 issues have already been resolved, in today’s meeting, a total of 18 issues were discussed out of which 15 were resolved

· With the increase in the frequency of meetings of the Council, there is an exchange of good practices between the States, this not only provides inspiration to other States, as well as creates better and healthy relations between the Centre and States

4. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (03th September, 2022)

· The Prime Minister has a special attachment to Southern India, that is why after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Shri Narendra Modi, along with the Sagarmala project started various schemes for the upgradation of major ports for the development of coastal States

· 108 projects worth Rs. 76,000 crore have been completed while 98 projects worth Rs. 1,32,000 crore are under construction, andprojects worth Rs. 2 lakh crore arebeingimplemented under‘Sagarmala’ for coastal States

· Out of our 7,500 kms long coastline, about 4,800 kms is located in the States belonging to the Southern Zonal Council, 7 of the country’s 12 major ports are in this region

· Out of 3,461 fishing villages in India, 1,763 of them are in the SouthernZonal Council area and there is immense potential for increasing trade and export of marine products

· QR-Enabled PVC Aadhaar Cards have been given to more than 12 lakh fishermen, which will not only facilitate identification of fishermen from coastal States, but will also strengthen the country’s maritime security

5. Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah presided over the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati, Assam. (09th October, 2022)

· The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many efforts in the last 8 years to bring peace to the North East, for enhancing connectivity and giving priority to the development of the region

· After finding the root cause of all the problems of the North East, Government of India has made many efforts to solve them

· Financial discipline by the North Eastern States is essential to contribute in making Indian economy the second largest in the world

6. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah presided over the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal. (17th December, 2022)

· The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work in the past years in the direction of developing infrastructure in the States of the Eastern region

· The States of the Eastern region have a major share in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti Scheme, as Shri Modi has always given thrust to development of this region

· In the next 25 years, during the Amrit Kaal, the Eastern region of the country will play an important role in the development of India

· The Union Home Minister urged Chief Ministers to ensure the creation of NCORD system at district-level and its regular meetings for the fight against narcotics, today the fight against drugs in the country is in a decisive phase and there is a need to further accelerate the campaign against drugs through Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North-Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Meghalaya. (18th December, 2022)

In the NEC meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated work during last 50 years and also directed NEC to set its goals in the next 25 years by drawing a blueprint of various dimensions of development in the North East

Earlier funds allocated to the North-East did not reach to the bottom most leveo, but after Shri Modi became Prime Minister, funds are reaching villages and being utilised for development, and this is a great achievement

Prime Minister took big infrastructure projects at the central level and gave a new shape and dimension to the infrastructure of the North-East, due to which the possibilities of tourism increased in the North-East, many small industries, educational institutions and sports related institutions are also being opened

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS / CONFERENCES

1. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the concluding session of the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly (21st October, 2022)

· To stop crimes of today’s era and to stop criminals, we have to think above conventional geo-graphic borders

· ‘Across-Border Cooperation’ is very important to fight ‘Cross-Border Terrorism’

· All countries have to agree on the definition of ‘terrorism’ and ‘terrorist’ and should commit to fight against terrorism together, narratives like ‘good terrorism, bad terrorism’ and ‘terrorist attack – big or small’ both cannot go together

· INTERPOL should take initiative to create a permanent mechanism for setting up a ‘Real-time Information Exchange Line’ between counter-terrorism agencies and anti-narcotics agencies of member countries

· India is committed to cooperate with INTERPOL for setting up a dedicated centre or convention and launching a dedicated communication network for counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics agencies around the world

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs first session on ‘Global Trends in Terrorist Financing and Terrorism’ theme of the 3rd ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference in New Delhi. (18th November, 2022)

· Terrorism is undoubtedly the most serious threat to global peace and security, but terror financing is more dangerous than terrorism itself, because the ‘Means and Methods’ of terrorism are nurtured from such funding

· The transformation of terrorism from “Dynamite to Metaverse” and “AK-47 to Virtual Assets” is definitely a matter of concern for the countries of the world; We all have to work together to formulate a common strategy against it

· We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists; protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism

· We should never ignore safe havens of terrorists or their resources; we also have to expose double-speak of those who sponsor and support them

· The Dark Net is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities; there is an increase in use of virtual assets like cryptocurrency, we need to understand the patterns of these Dark Net activities and find their solutions

· To achieve the goal of “No Money for Terror”, global community must understand the “Mode – Medium – Method” of Terror Financing and adopt the principle of ‘One Mind, One Approach’ in cracking down on them

3. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah delivered concluding remarks at the closing session of 3rd “No Money For Terror” Conference (Counter-Terrorism Financing) in New Delhi. (19th November, 2022)

· Every country will have to identify and act against organizations pushing youths towards radicalization and take stringent action against them

· The strategy of “Trace, Target, and Terminate” to be adopted from low-level economic offenses to more organized economic crimes

· Some countries, their governments and agencies have made ‘Terrorism’ their State Policy; in these terror havens, it is necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with a strict economic crackdown and all the countries of the world will have to make up their minds on this, rising above their geo-political interests

· We have to fight the war against terrorism and terrorist groups, in every geographical space, in every virtual space

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah presided over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi. (07th April, 2022)

The Union Home Minister unanimously approved the sending of the 11th Volume of the Committee Report to the President of India

The pace at which the current Official Language Committee is working, has rarely been seen before and sending three Reports to the President of India in the same tenure of the Committee is a joint achievement of all

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed Hindi Divas -2022 celebrations and Second All India Official Language Conference in Surat, Gujarat. (14th September 2022)

Unless we resolve that our governance, administration, knowledge and research will be conducted in our languages ​​and the Official language, we cannot utilize the Nation’s capabilities

With Hindi’s, all local languages will prosper and with the prosperity of the local languages, Hindi will also prosper

It is very important to learn the Official language to understand our culture, history and the spirit of literary creations of many generations

Language is only an expression of thoughts, language cannot be an indication about a person’s ability, youth should contribute in making themselves prosperous by accepting their own language and the Official language by removing the inferiority complex created by foreign rule about our own languages

If we do not accept the coexistence of languages, we cannot prove that we are capable to run our Nation in our languages, it should be our goal to keep every language and dialect alive and keep them enriched.

OTHER IMPORTANT EVENTS

a. Government of India decides to commemorate 26th December as “Veer Baal Diwas”. (09th January, 2022)

b. Two Days State Mourning from February 6th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Sushri Lata Mangeshkar. (06th February, 2022)

c. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the National Defence University to the Nation and addressed its first convocation, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah attended the first convocation of National Defence University. (12th March, 2022)

d. The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, attended a programme organized to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, in New Delhi. (20th April, 2022)

e. The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) Bengaluru campus. (03rd May, 2022)

f. The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, tlaid the foundation stone of an Olympic-level sports complex to be built at a cost of Rs.632 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (29th May, 2022)

g. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 in Panchkula, Haryana. (04th June, 2022)

h. The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi. (07th June, 2022)

i. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah interacted with Chief Ministers of States and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories through video conferencing today on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (17 July, 2022)

j. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Calls upon countrymen to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting the tricolour from their homes. (22nd July, 2022)

k. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah participated in the 75th Hyderabad Liberation Day program in Telangana. (17th September, 2022)

l. Ministry of Home Affairs declares Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as ‘Unlawful Association’. (28th September, 2022)

m. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah launched MBBS course in Hindi for the first time in the country in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (16th October, 2022)

Today is the day of renaissance and reconstruction of the education sector of the country

From today onwards, students will not only receive Technical and Medical education in their Mother Tongue, but also will be able to conduct Research in their own language

In the 21st Century some forces adopted the Brain Drain theory and today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is changing this theory into Brain Gain theory

By restoring pride of our languages ​​through the New Education Policy of Shri Modi and taking steps for Technical, Medical and Legal studies in the country, a revolution will take place in capacity potential

n. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border dispute between the two states in New Delhi. (14th December, 2022)

o. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam programme as the Chief Guest in Varanasi. (16th December, 2022)