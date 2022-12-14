Year End Review 2022: Ministry of Culture; More than 136000 events have been organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav including several mega events such as Har GharTiranga

New Delhi : Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav(AKAM) is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023

AKAM has five pillars namely Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, seeks to showcase country’s achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give a framework for resolves for the next 25 years.A large number of initiatives both within and outside the country have been taken up under this campaign.

More than 136000 events have been organised under AKAM including several mega events such as Har GharTiranga, VandeBharatam, Kalanjali.

Inauguration of PradhanmantriSangrahalaya:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘PradhanmantriSangrahalaya’ on 14th April, 2022. The Sangrahalaya, inaugurated during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers.

The first Light and Sound show of PradhanmantriSangrahalaya on journey of India’s space programme was also launched on 7th December, 2022.

Installation of statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose:

Prime Minister inaugurated the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Canopy near India Gate on 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He announced that Granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the Canopy.

On September 8, 2022, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Canopy. The 28-foot-tall statue is one of the largest, most lifelike, monolithic, and hand-crafted sculptures in India.

The massive statue of Netaji was carved out from a 280 MT monolithic granite block. A 65 MT figure of the granite rock took about 26,000 man-hours of rigorous artistic labor. The statue was entirely hand sculpted utilizing both conventional methods and contemporary tools.

“Har GharTiranga” (HGT) campaign and Tiranga Utsav:

To elevate the patriotic effect that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has had on the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched “Har GharTiranga” (HGT) campaign on July 22, 2022, to encourage people to hoist/display the National Flag at their homes to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence. The National flag exhibits the hope and aspirations of the people of India and proves to be an important symbol of our national pride. The campaign reached 23 Crore households and 6 Crore ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ were also registered digitally. The official website also had a feature of ‘Pin a Flag’,which accumulated more than 5 crore entries.

Ministry of Culture organized “Tiranga Utsav” on August 2, 2022 to bring the contributions of PingaliVenkayya (who designed the original flag) before the country. Tiranga Utsav was an evening filled with cultural and musical performances. It was organized in New Delhi, on the occasion of 146thBirth Anniversary of PingaliVenkayya where the theme song of Har GharTiranga was also launched.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also undertook various activities as part of Har GharTiranga:

Hoisting of High Flag mast of 15 m height at 154 Centrally Protected Monuments.

Illumination in Tri-color at 154 Centrally Protected Monuments.

Foundation stone of India International Centre for Buddhist Culture laid:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation-stone for construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini, Nepal on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 16, 2022 in presence of Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba. The Centre is funded by the Ministry of Culture and is being constructed by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a grantee body of the Ministry.

Once completed, the Centre will be a world-class facility welcoming pilgrims and tourists from all over the world to enjoy the essence of spiritual aspects of Buddhism. It will be a modern building, NetZero compliant in terms of energy, waterand waste handling, and will house prayer halls, meditation centers, library, exhibition hall, cafeteria, offices and other amenities.

11-day exposition of Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha in Mongolia :

On the Occasion of the Mongolian Buddha Day, four Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha were taken to Mongolia for an 11-day exposition by a 25-member delegation, led by Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju accompanying the sacred relics. The Holy Relics were designated as ‘’State Guest’’ and were received with great reverence and ceremony at the Ulaanbaatar International Airport by the Culture Minister, Foreign Minister and Speaker of Mongolia; Ms Saranchimeg, MP/Chairperson of India Mongolia Friendship Group; Advisor to the President of Mongolia, Mr KhambaNomun Khan and a large number of monks among other dignitaries. For the first time the Holy Buddha Relics were displayed alongwith Holy Relics of Mongolia at Gandanlegchinlen Monastery.

Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gath: The Prime Minister attended a public programme – ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ at Mangarh Hill, Banswara, Rajasthan, to pay homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle. During the programme, the Prime Minister paid homage to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and also addressed a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal populations of the region.

Auctioning of PM Mementos: The Ministry of Culture organized the fourth edition of e- auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from 17th September to 2nd October, 2022.Approximately 1200 mementos and gift items were put on e-auction. The auction was visited by a large number of celebrities, divyangjan as well as common people.

G20 and illumination: As India took over the presidency of the prestigious G20 from Dec 1, Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture illuminated 100 monuments with G20 logo across India from 1st December to 7th December.

RETRIEVAL OF ANTIQUITIES BY ASI

Handing over ceremony: On 1st June, 2022, a handing over ceremony was organized for the ten antiquities which were retrieved from USA and Australia. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) handed over these antique sculptures to Idol Wing, Tamil Nadu, at a colourful ceremony organised at the IGNCA, New Delhi.The antiquitiesincluded figurines named Dwarapala, Nataraja, KankalamurtiKadayam, NadikeswaraKadayam, Four-Armed Vishnu, Sri Devi, Siva and Parvati, Standing Child Sambandar and Child Sambandar.

Since the time India become independent only 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. Since 2014, 228 stolen artefacts have been recovered.

Celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’:

The 75th ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ was celebrated in Telangana on 17th September 2022 with a lot of fanfare and patriotic zeal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unfurled the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad at 8.45 am

The purpose of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day is to revive the history of this great war of liberation from the Raj of Nizam and revive the tales of anonymous martyrs by reviving the flame of patriotism in the minds of the younger generation.

Also, Hyderabad Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) illuminated the Golconda Fort and Charminar situated in Hyderabad.

3rd meeting of the National Committee on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 3rd meeting of the National Committee on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 6, 2022. The meeting was held through hybrid mode where various members of the National Committee including Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union Ministers, political leaders, media personalities, etc. attended the meeting.

Birth and Death Anniversaries:

400thPrakash Parv of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh : A grand function was organized at Red Fort, New Delhi on 21- 22 April, 2022 on account of end of the one-year commemoration period of the 400thPrakash Parv of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh ji, where the Hon’ble Prime Minister released a commemorative coin, stamp and also addressed the gathering.

Birth Anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram:

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. PM unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion.

Sri Aurobindo: On the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Maharshi Aurobindo and 75thYear of Independence, Ministry of Culture commemorated the life and philosophy of Sri Aurobindo by undertaking Spiritual Programs in 75 prisons across the country between August 12 and 15, 2022.The purpose of these programs is to ‘transform’ the lives of prison inmates through inculcation of the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and also through practice of Yoga and Meditation.Tableau on 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo was displayed by Ministry of Culture during Republic Day Parade celebrated on 26th January, 2022. Prime Minister also released a postage stamp and a coin on commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo on 13th December, 2022.

Mahatma Gandhi:On the occasion of the 74th Death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an all-religion prayer meeting was organized in Gandhi Smriti, the place of Mahatma Gandhi’s Martyrdom. Prime Minster of India, Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla and other dignitaries paid homage to Gandhiji.

Rabindranath Tagore: A dance drama Utsav on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti was organized at East Zone Cultural Centre (EZCC), Salt Lake, Kolkata on 9th May, 2022. The birth anniversary of Bengal’s greatest poet was also celebrated internationally at Paramaribo, Suriname; Indian Embassy in Beirut, Bebanon; Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Rash Behari Bose:On the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of Rash Behari Bose East Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture organized a short theatre presentation on 25th May 2022 in Kolkata, West Bengal. It was a tribute to the revolutionary whose bravery and contribution to the freedom struggle are inscribed in the history of the country.

Shri Raja Ram Mohun Roy: To commemorate the 250th Birth Anniversary of Shri Raja Ram Mohun Roy from 22nd May 2022 to 22nd May 2023, the inaugural ceremony was organized at Raja Ram Mohun Roy Library Foundation, Salt Lake, Kolkata and at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar graced the ceremony on 22nd May. 2022.

CULTURE AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION:

World Heritage:

The Intergovernmental committee of UNESCO has inscribed ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December, 2021.Ministry of Culture honoured artisans, artists and those associated with Durga Puja celebrations at Kolkata on 24th September.

In July, 2022 India has been voted into the UNESCO’s prestigious Inter- Governmental Committee on ICH, which has 24 members (out of 180 member States). This again is matter of pride for the country.

Nomination dossier on”The Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas” has been submitted on 31.1.2022 to the World heritage Committee for the cycle 2022-23. It is a serial nomination consisting three monuments namely; a): Hoysaleshwar temple; Halebedu, b): Somanathpur temple, Somanathpur; c): Channakeshava temple, Belur, in Karnataka.

Tentative List of UNESCO:Three monuments namely: 1. Geoglyphs of Konkan region, 2. Jing KiengJri, Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes, Meghalaya and 3. Sri Veerbhadra Temple and Monolithic Bull (Nandi), Lepakshi (the Vijayanagara sculpture and Painting art tradition) have been included as World Heritage in the Tentative List of UNESCO. This takes the total number of sites/monuments of India in the Tentative List of UNESCO to 49.

UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference: Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal attended UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference in Mexico.

International Cultural exchange programmes :

A Cultural and Educational Exchange Programme between Government of the Republic of India and Government of the Hellenic Republic was signed on 23rd March, 2022

A Cultural Exchange Programme between the Ministry of Culture of India and the Ministry of Culture of Denmark, in the fields of Culture and Arts for the years 2022-2026, was signed on 30th April, 2022.

A Cultural Exchange Programme between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Panama for the years 2021-2024 was signed on 28th April, 2022.

A Cultural Exchange Programme between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Senegal for the years 2022-2026 was signed on 1st June, 2022.

EXHIBITIONS AND CONFERENCES :

“Devayatanam”, an odyssey of India Temple Architecture: Archaeological Survey of India organized an International Conference on 25-26th February 2022 at Hampi on temple architecture titled as “Devayatanam”, an odyssey of India Temple Architecture. As many as 27 speakers of national and international repute participated physically and online to deliver lectures on the temple architecture in the conference.The conference deliberated upon the philosophical, religious, social, economic, technical, scientific, art and architectural aspects of temple. It also initiated a dialogue on the evolution and development of the various styles of temple architecture such as the Nagara, Vesara, Dravida, Kalinga and other

“Re-imagining Museums in India”: Ministry of Culture organised a first of its kind, a 2 day Global Summit, on “Re-imagining Museums in India” on 15th -16th February 2022 in Hyderabad under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.The Global Summit brought together leading luminaries, domain experts and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals delved into reimagined priorities and practices for Museums. An outcome of this knowledge sharing will include creation of a blueprint for development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums in India.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites/World Heritage Day was celebrated on 18th April, 2022 by various Circles/Museums/Branch Offices of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). ASI organized an online photographic exhibition at several monuments/sites on this occasion. World Heritage Day has been celebrated by all the ASI Circles and Branches involved in drawing competition, heritage walk and cleanliness drive activities. The numbers of school students and general public took participation in the said activities.

A photo exhibition on the Baolis of Delhi was organized by ASI at Purana Quila,Delhi on World Heritage Day, 18th April 2022.

Saga of Freedom: Known & Lesser-known Struggle’ an exhibition was organized by the National Archives of India at New Delhi.

Indian Museum also organized an in-house exhibition titled “Durgā: The Divine Power” showcasing DevīDurgā in the form of “matrirupenā” and “shaktirupenā”, as a personification of power and pride of womanhood, and salvation for humanity.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: A unique exhibition based on the partition of India in 1947 was also a part of the activities that took place on Remembrance Day. Shri G Kishan Reddy and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art campus, New Delhi. This exhibition went on until August 31st that showcased various events related to partition. Exhibitions were also organized at different stations of the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Photo exhibition and special lecture organized in the memory of Great Revolution of 1857 on 18th June at Panchmahal, Jhansi. Lalit Kala Akademi also organized Women Freedom Fighter Exhibition in collaboration with WZCC, Udaipur.

Silver Jubilee Celebration of Science City, Kolkata was celebrated befittingly on 1st July, 2022. On the occasion, a fulldome film “Kolkata: the City of Joy” in the Space Theatre and an exhibition “25th Years of Science City” in the Space Odyssey Hall were inaugurated. This was followed by inauguration of a giant exhibit “AKAM SUN DIAL” in the Science Park.

A 28-day long exhibition based on ‘Rare Postal Tickets’ was organized from 1-28 August, 2022 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign by Allahabad Museum.

An exhibition of books on India’s Freedom Struggle” was organized on 14.8.2022 by Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna. Also, an exhibition on Azadi (History of Freedom Struggle) was organized from 15th to 31st August, 2022 by Rampur Raza Library (RRL), Rampur.

CELEBRATION OF CULTURE WITH JAN BHAGIDARI UNDER AKAM:

VandeBharatam: The Ministry of Culture heldthree monthlong ‘VandeBharatam- Nritya Utsav’ an All-India dance competition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which culminated into a magnificent cultural extravaganza during national Republic day Celebrations on 26th January in Delhi . A total 36 teams which won in the final round ,participated in the Republic Day Parade 2022 VandeBharatam2.0 is also ongoing to select participants for the Republic Day Parade in 2023. The competition has reached Zonal Level.

‘Kala Kumbh’: The gigantic and magnificent scrolls created under the unique initiative ‘Kala Kumbh’ were installed at Rajpath for Republic Day 2022 celebrations.

Kalanjali: Under Kalanjali, Cultural performances such as Storytelling, dance,theatre, Puppetry are organised at Central Vista every week. Kalanjali started with a dance drama based on the life of Raja Rammohun Roy, on 5th and 6th November, 2022 at Kartavya Path and India Gate (Central Vista).

Release of Pictorial Books:Union Minister of State for Culture Smt. MeenakashiLekhi released a pictorial book on India’s Women Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle as part of Azadi ka Mahotsav, in New Delhi. The book has been released in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha which is a household name in India.

On the occasion ofTiranga Utsav on 2nd August, Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shahreleasedapictoralbook ‘in the memory of revolutionary Tribal fighters of Indian freedom struggle in Partnership with Amar Chitra Katha.

‘The 7th International Yoga Day’ was observed on 21st June, 2022 by all Circle/Horticulture/Museum/Science Branch offices of Archaeological Survey of India.As a part of countdown programme to International day of Yoga 2022, Yoga Mahotsav was organised by Ministry of Culture at Purana Quila, Delhi on 18th June, 2022.

Guinness Book of World Record of waving National flag :

In the presence of Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation, Shri Amit Shah,India created the Guinness Book of World Record of waving 78,220 National tricolour flag simultaneously at the same time at the “Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayutsav” program at Duler Ground in Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar on 23rd April 2022. The event was organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Inauguration the Biplobi Bharat Gallery:To celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, digitally inaugurated the Biplobi Bharat Gallery – a new upper floor gallery on the revolutionary nationalists of India in Victoria Memorial Hall on 23 March, 2022. The inauguration was preceded by a short cultural tribute to India’s revolutionary nationalists through dance and music by Sharmila Biswas, eminent Odissi dancer and her troupe

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Rangoli events were conducted at more than 80 locations with approx 80,000 participants.

Under the ‘Post Card to Prime Minister’ initiative, 1.07 crore students from 64,201 schools participated.

On the occasion of Udaan Kite Festival Pan India events were organized where more than 1.5 crore participants flew kites. Digital programmes were organized along with launch of a kite game.

Vigyan SarvatraPujyate: As a part of Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047 celebration, “Vigyan SarvatraPujyate” was held from 22-28 February, 2022 in various Regional Science Centres, which showcased our scientific tradition &technological ability in different areas. On 22nd February, 2022, Ministry of Culture organized the first event of the series ‘Dhara’ – an Ode to Indian Knowledge System as part of week-long celebration of Science, Vigyan SarvatraPujyate.

International Mother Language Day “EkamBharatam” was celebrated by Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with IGNCA & UNESCO Cluster office, New Delhi.

Azadi Ke Amrit Kaal Ki Shubh Vela: Kalakaron – Shilpakaron Ka Mela: Centre for Cultural Resources & Training (CCRT), an autonomousorganization under Ministry of Culture, organized the National Cultural Festival titled: “Azadi Ke Amrit Kaal Ki Shubh Vela: Kalakaron – Shilpakaron Ka Mela” from March 23 to 27, 2022 at CCRT SanskritiHaat, Dwarka, New Delhi.The 5-day event featured a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India’s rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, a Cultural festival celebrated at Red Fort by promoting “Adopt a Heritage: ApniDharovar, ApniPehchan” Scheme of the Government of India to encourage private and public companies and organizations to become “Monument Mitras” was organized by Ministry of Culture from 25th March to 3rd April, 2022.

RashtriyaSanskriti Mahotsav 2022 (National Culture Festival of India) The 12th Edition of RSM , a magnificent cultural extravaganza was organised at 3 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana from 26th March to 3rd April, 2022 including Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Warangal and Hyderabad in Telengana . RSM is a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage. RSM is celebrated in the spirit of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

“Temple 360” website: An event celebrating the occasion of Nav Samvatsar, along with launch of “Temple 360” website held on 2nd April, 2022 at IGNCA, New Delhi. The website enables e-darshan and virtual tour of 12 Jyotirlingas and 4 Dhams of India.

Dhara-Indian Astronomy and Astro-physics : Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge Systems (CoE-IKS), IIT Kharagpur organized an international conference on Indian Knowledge Systems – The Bharata Tirtha II from 14th to 18th June, 2022 in association with department of Physics, IIT Kharagpur and key knowledge partners including Indian History Awareness and Research (IHAR) Houston, USA, IHAR India, DHARA, Ode to Indian Knowledge System, the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Jyotirgamaya: To celebrate World Music Day, Sangeet Natak Akademi organized Jyotirgamaya – a musical event to showcase rare musical instruments from across the nation and performances by various artists and performers. The event was focused on safe guarding the unique musical culture of India and provides a platform to showcase it

Kargil Vijay Diwas: On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, National School of Drama presented its new Play ‘Kargil: Eksaurya Katha’. On 25th July a special show of the play was performed at National War Memorial, India Gate for Indian Army and special guests. Two public shows of the play were held on 26th and 27th July.

Sankalp Se Siddhi was planned between Ministry of Culture and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) to develop an Industry-Citizen Charter for Vision 2047. Two big programs have been held under Sankalp Se Siddhi, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. The third edition of this event was held in Bengaluru on August 4, 2022.

Badhe Chalo: was an initiative by Government of India under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. With the objective of connecting with the youth of our nation and instilling a deeper sense of patriotism among them, Ministry of Culture decided to create a youth-centric focus for greater outreach under Amrit Mahotsav named ‘Badhe Chalo’. Badhe Chalo was a nation wide Flash Dance activity which took place in more than 75 locations across the country, over 8 days from 5th to 12th August, 2022.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day:The partition of the country is a tragedy that cannot be expressed in words wherein millions of people were killed or rendered homeless. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called for observing “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” on August 14 to ensure that the suffering of those millions of families, who suffered the pain of partition, does not disappear from our memories.

Mela Moments is an initiative by Ministry of Culture, to work towards popularizing melas across the country. Announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat, the campaign aims to uplift the spirit of the upcoming festive season through visiting melas, being organised from 7th October, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.

Celebration of Bathukamma:Ministry of Culture organized the celebration of Bathukamma festival atKartavyapath, India Gate, New Delhi on 27th September.Bathukamma festival represents the culture and identity of the people of Telangana and involves the worship of Maha Gauri – “Life Giver” in the form of Gauri Devi.

