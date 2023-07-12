New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan who are all set to make their Test debut for TeamIndia. West Indies have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st Test against TeamIndia.

In Cricket, the first of the two-match Test series between India and the West Indies begins this evening at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica of the Caribbean islands.

World No. 1 Test team India, which has come to the Caribbean islands for the first Test series in four years, would be making a fresh start in the new edition of the World Test Championship cycle under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. India has made quite a few changes in the Test squad for the West Indies series from the one that played against Australia last month. As many as three players are included in the team for the first time ever.

The hosts West Indies sit at the No. 8 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings and have recently failed to qualify for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup as well. They would like to make a fresh start in front of their home fans and win a series against India to give their fans something to cheer for.

The second test match of the series will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from July 20th to 24th.