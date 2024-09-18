Yamaha unveils exclusive 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

Bengaluru, September 16, 2024: As As a part of its thrilling ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today introduced the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models that include the SuperSport R15M and the hyper-naked MT-15 Version 2.0. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range will be available exclusively at the Blue Square Showrooms across the country.

The latest Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 showcases the rousing MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing DNA and racing legacy. These special edition models, replete with their thoroughbred decals, deliver powerful performance from their 155cc fuel-injected, liquid cooled engines that produce a maximum torque of 14.2N and a maximum power of 13.5 kW.

While the R15M is engineered with an unwavering track-oriented design, the hyper-naked MT-15 Version 2.0 flaunts agility and is ideal street motorcycle. Parallelly, both the motorcycles offer powerful performance, all thanks to its Fuel-injected 155cc engine, along with the unique technologies such as Traction Control System, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), Telescopic Upside-Down Fork (USD Fork) in Front Suspension and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension at the rear, and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the R15M offers Quick Shifter, fully digital colour TFT screen, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Music & Volume control, upgraded switchgear and LED license plate light to the riders.

These 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP limited editions of the R15M and the MT-15 Version 2.0 will appeal to riders who are looking to covet their own unique premium motorcycles with genuine racing livery and segment-leading performance.

Pricing Information of MotoGP Editions:

Models Ex-Showroom (Delhi) R15M Rs. 1,98,800 MT-15 Version 2.0 Rs. 1,73,400

***