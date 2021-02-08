Yamaha unleashes new & more versatile FZ series

New Delhi: At the onset of 2021 as companies are heading out for more businesses, Yamaha is all set to create a brand-new chapter in the history of street-riding motorcycles. The company’s commitment under its brand campaign “The Call of the Blue” will touch a new high with the introduction of an all-new range of FZ Series from Yamaha which is launched today across India. The new FZ series with 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS VI engine have become more lighter, and will flaunt attractive body style in 1 new color for FZS FI –Matte Red. The new FZ series is also beefed up with “Side stand engine cutoff switch” while the FZS FI model additionally get Bluetooth-enabled “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X”. The price of the new FZ FI starts from Rs.1,03,700 Ex-showroom Delhi and new FZS FI starts from Rs. 1,07,200 Ex-showroom Delhi.

The new FZ series comprising of FZ FI models will have 2 exciting colors – Racing Blue and Metallic black while the FZS FI models has total 5 colors, Matte red (new), Dark matte blue, Matte black, Dark knight & Vintage Edition. The lightweight of the body, reduced from 137 kgs. to 135 kgs. will further help riders in maneuvering along with an improved comfort of handling. All models in the new FZ (149CC) series are powered by single channel ABS, gets LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre, two level single-piece seating and a durable 149 cc FI engine in BS VI. It also gets newly added features like Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch and the exhaust system has been tuned to produce better sound. FZSFI Models are enabled with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth- technology & it will offer several features like “Answer back”, “E-lock”, “Locate my bike”, “Hazard”, etc. The all new FZS FI models will come with a 3D emblem that, along with many other features will kickstart another new business year for Yamaha in India with the brand’s commitment of working persistently towards offering innovation and excitement to the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “FZ is an iconic brand of Yamaha and in India, we want to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings. Last year, we had launched the YAMAHA MOTORCYCLE CONNECT X Application in Dark Knight & Vintage models as an accessory. This feature was accepted well by our customers & moving forward with today’s launch of FZSFI, we have decided to make it as a mandatory feature for our FZS FI Models. We are committed to offer something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India & today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch & Inbuilt Bluetooth Connectivity for FZS-FI. With the upgrade of FZ series, we have completed the upgrade of all the models in Yamaha Lineup with Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch. We will keep on listening to our customers & continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue.”