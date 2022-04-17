Yamaha Launches YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition

Chennai – India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. as a part of its captivating brand strategy “The Call of the Blue”, launches the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15M. With the launch of this edition, the already desirable YZF-R15M has got even more enticing with the iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme which includes the gold Alloy wheels, Yamaha factory race-bike gold Tuning Fork emblems, black levers and special commemorative badging on the Fuel Tank.

This YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is launched at Rs. 1,88,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and marks the company’s association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961. It offers a tribute to Yamaha’s passion for racing and honours the challenging spirit of Yamaha riders over the past 60 years. It stands as the reminder of Yamaha’s first-ever Grand Prix race along with the company’s commitment to take on challenges going forward.

The YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition also shares its list of features with the standard YZF-R15M model. This includes Traction Control System, a Quick-Shifter for smooth clutchless upshifts, golden Upside-Down Front Fork, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, YZF-R1 inspired LCD instrument cluster with Gear shift indicator, Track & Street Mode, etc. You also get a toggle button positioned on the right handlebar, an A&S clutch, Bypass type thermostat cooling system, Muffler with 3-stage expansion chamber, Delta box frame, Linked-type Monocross rear suspension and Dual-Channel ABS.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy, it’s a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961. It’s a symbol of our unrivalled passion for racing, our belief in the power of the sport, and our commitment to support, safeguard and encourage the motorsports culture as a member of the Grand Prix paddock. We are extremely proud to share this milestone edition with Yamaha fans in India. Under the ‘The Call of the Blue’ strategy, we will continue to build excitement in the premium segment in India through such exclusive introductions in the future as well.”