Yamaha Launches the Iconic AEROX 155 Maxi Sports Scooter

Chennai: In-line with its game changing brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of its globally renowned Maxi Sports Scooter – AEROX 155, to carve a niche in India’s Premium scooter space. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 129,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi), the AEROX 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by end of September. The AEROX 155 is available in 2 colours Racing Blue & Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, AEROX 155 will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

The AEROX 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

The engine gets a new cylinder head and a compact combustion chamber to achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting combustion efficiency. It also has optimized coolant pathways to improve reliability, and the same lightweight forged piston spec as the YZF-R15. A DiASil Cylinder has also been used for excellent heat dissipation. The AEROX 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop & Start System, boosts fuel efficiency.

On the Chassis front, the trail is 5 mm longer to bring excellent straight-line stability and a more motorcycle-like feel, while retaining the AEROX 155’s determined handling capabilities. The front is managed by 26mm telescopic suspension, while the rear gets dual pitch springs with the mounting angle increased by 2° for improved pillion seating. The AEROX 155 showcases lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tyres, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS. Ground clearance stands at 145mm, to alleviate worries about scraping curbs or speed bumps.

For 2021, the AEROX 155 has been designed with three focus points – Proud Body Size, Athletic Proportions, and the ‘X’ Centre Motif, under the design concept of a “Heart-Shaking Speedster”. At the front, the LED headlights give the rider excellent night-time visibility. The rear taillight consists of 12 compact LEDs that gives a 3D appearance and accentuates the machine’s appeal. The Maxi Sports Scooter also gets a large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking. For the convenience of riders, the fuel refill option has been provided with an external fuel lid. The information displayed can also be toggled via the handlebar switch.

AEROX 155 – Key Features

– 155cc Fi LC4V, liquid-cooled engine with VVA

– Single Channel ABS

– 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tyre

– Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App

– 5.8-inch LCD Cluster

– LED Headlight / LED Taillight

– 24.5 Litre Under seat storage

– External Fuel Lid

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said,

“Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign, Yamaha has launched several exciting products in the Motorcycle and Scooter category. The AEROX 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha’s R DNA. The AEROX 155 will provide a new and exciting riding experience with high performance, comfort & convenience to the Indian customers. I am confident that the AEROX 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new Maxi Sports Scooter segment in India.”

In terms of storage, the front compartment contains a charging socket with a port at the bottom for the charging cable to pass through. Under the seat, a storage capacity of 24.5 litres is offered, enough for one full-face helmet to fit along with rain gear, etc. The Footboards are also steeper for a sportier feel and a better fit with a forward-leaning riding position, and a 5.5 litre fuel tank is placed in between.