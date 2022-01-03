Yamaha Launches FZS-Fi Models with Refreshed Styling for 2022

Chennai : With the aim to stimulate more excitement and sportiness in the Indian two-wheeler market under ‘The Call of the Blue’ initiative, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. today launched the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx. The models will be available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships from second week of January 2022.

The FZS-Fi continues to retain the masculine design proportions seen on the 3rd generation of the FZ-Fi model range, and is powered by the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5500 rpm.

For 2022, both the FZS-Fi models showcase LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features 3 new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray), with rich graphics, coloured alloy wheels, a two-level single seat with dual tone colours*, all of which impart the premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Both the FZS-Fi models are powered by Yamaha’s revolutionary Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App that provides a host of convenient features that include Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Parking Record & Hazard, and Riding History. Apart from this, the 3rd Generation FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi model range showcase all of the existing set of features. These include a single channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre hugging rear mudguard, lower engine guard.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing.”

2022 FZS-Fi model range New Feature List:

2022 Model New Feature Updates Price

(Ex-showroom, Delhi) Colours FZS-FI Dlx 1. Coloured Alloy Wheels

2. New Graphics

3. LED Flashers 4. LED Taillights

5. Dual-tone Coloured Seat* Rs. 118,900 /- 1. Metallic Black

2. Metallic Deep Red

3. Solid Gray FZ-S FI 1. LED Taillights Rs. 115,900 /- 1. Matt Red 2. Matt Blue