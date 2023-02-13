Yamaha Launches 2023 Motorcycle Line-up with Traction Control System (TCS)

Chennai : Promising a more exciting and thrilling ride experience to the biking enthusiasts across the country, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. today announced the launch of the 2023 version of FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X, MT-15 V2 Deluxe and R15M with an enticing new appeal, and class-leading features.

Leading the 150-cc class segment, the Yamaha FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X and MT-15 V2 Deluxe models will now get Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard feature, in addition to the Yamaha R15M and R15V4. The Traction Control System controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. This ensures efficient delivery of power to the wheel and minimizing wheelspin, adding to the thrill that modern-day bikers truly deserve.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “As a part of the ongoing ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is committed to introduce exciting features from its global product portfolio in India and introduce initiatives to offer new experiences to our customers. In line with this commitment, we are today delighted to announce the Traction Control system as a standard feature in our 149cc – 155cc premium motorcycle range. Globally, Yamaha motorcycles are immensely appreciated for their impeccable handling and performance. And we are confident that the more evolved 2023 versions of our motorcycles with a list of highly desired features will surely entice our young consumers in India.”

Yamaha FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe & FZ-X

Building upon its legacy, the 2023 version of FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe model will feature a brand-new headlight design with the addition of LED flashers adding to the premium appeal of the motorcycle in addition to TCS. The FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe variant is now also powered by Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect Application.

The FZ-X now comes with TCS as standard with the addition of LED flashers and a brand-new color scheme -Dark Matt Blue with golden color rim, adding the much-desired thrill and comfort that one seeks during riding, be it while commuting in the city or unwinding during the weekend ride.

Both the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models showcase a a single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, a Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tire-hugging rear mudguard and a lower engine guard and are powered by the highly reliable and time-proven 149 cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5,500 rpm.

Yamaha R15M & MT-15 V2 Deluxe

The 2023 R15M will now feature the highly desired YZF-R1 inspired coloured TFT Meter with Gear shift indicator, Track & Street Mode selector and LED flashers. Continuing the legacy, the R15M 2023 model retains all the features as the previous model. To create more excitement among the R15 customers, the company has also introduced the new Dark Knight colour in the version 4 of the supersport model.

Besides this, the 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 Deluxe will feature dual-channel ABS as standard, increasing the braking efficiency multifold in addition to brand new LED flashers to accentuate its styling further. The MT-15 V2 Deluxe will now be available in Metallic Black color in addition to the existing colors – Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Cyan Storm and Racing Blue.

Raw at heart, both R15M & MT-15 V2 Deluxe are powered by Yamaha’s legendary liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. They also feature a slick shifting 6-speed gearbox mated with an Assist and Slipper clutch for lighter actuation producing 18.4PS of peak power at 10,000rpm, with peak torque output of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm.

Pricing Information:

Models New Color Ex-Showroom (Delhi) FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe – Rs. 1, 27,400 FZ-X Dark Matte Blue Rs. 1, 36, 900 R15M – Rs. 1, 93, 900 R15V4 Dark Knight Rs. 1, 81,900 MT15 V2 Deluxe Metallic Black Rs. 1, 68, 400

While accelerating its commitment towards carbon neutrality, Yamaha today has introduced the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and FZ-X models with E20 fuel compatibility offering lower emissions without any compromise on performance. By the end of 2023, Yamaha also plans to make all its motorcycle models E20 fuel compliant. Apart from this important feature, the 2023 version of Yamaha motorcycles will also be equipped with on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System that will support in monitoring the emission levels in real time and ultimately contributing to reducing carbon footprint.

Commenting on Yamaha’s commitment to reducing carbon footprint, Mr. Chihana said, “While our present strategy is filled with action to keep customers engaged and excited, but we also never forget our responsibility to provide a carbon neutral future for mobility. As the first step in that direction, today we have launched the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models complaint with E20 fuel and by end of this year, we plan to make all our motorcycle models compatible with E20 fuel. We will continue to innovate and accelerate our efforts to manufacture eco-friendly products which can run on cleaner and greener fuels in order to achieve our carbon neutrality goals in future.”