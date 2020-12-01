Yamaha introduces Vintage Edition in FZS FI with Bluetooth Connectivity

New Delhi: More than ten years ago in India, a motorcycle offering the punch of performance & economy from Yamaha cemented the way for refined engine and smooth power delivery as the centerpiece of ‘the thrill of riding’. Yamaha FZ in the 150-cc category personified as ‘lord of the streets’ with its stylish looks & comfort has developed a new class of performance motorcycle in the country.

In order to further cast the strong legacy of the FZ brand in a striking frame, Yamaha today introduced the “Vintage edition” for the FZ brand enthusiasts of the country. A mix of both worlds, Style & Technology, the Vintage edition of FZS-FI is ready to boost the iconic style quotient of Yamaha in India. The Vintage edition of FZS-FI in India gets the same Style & DNA of the FZ brand. Apart from the timeless vintage graphics that augment its iconic legacy, a new leather finish single piece two level seat will further add to its styled-up antiquity. The new Vintage edition of FZS-FI will also have the latest introduced features like Bluetooth Connectivity “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” Application for various utilities.

FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition will be priced at Rs. 1,09,700/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi). The new variant will be available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships from the 1st week of December 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are committed to offer better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.”

