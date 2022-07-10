Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy elected president for lifetime of YSRC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected president for lifetime of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party YSRC yesterday.

The process was completed on the concluding day of the YSRC’s two-day plenary, after the party constitution has been amended to enable Mr Jagan’s election as president for a lifetime.

Mr Jagan established the YSRC in March 2011 after quitting Congress. Ever since, he has been continuing as the party president, with his mother Vijayamma as honorary president.

Mr Jagan was last elected the YSRC president at the party plenary in 2017.