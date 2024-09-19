EducationOdisha

XIMB Hosts Prestigious Business Excellence Summit 2024, Focusing on Innovation & Leadership

By Odisha Diary bureau

Celebrating 37 years of rich legacy, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar organised the 6th  edition of the annual Business Excellence Summit from 14th September to 15th September 2024. The  theme for this year’s summit was “Redefining Possibilities.” 

The event was presided over by Vice-chancellor Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Deputy Registrar and Chief  Financial Officer Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Associate Dean – Career Advisory Services Prof. Francis  Thomas Castelino, Prof. D.V Ramana and the honorable keynote speaker, Mr. Siddhartha Gupta

The welcome address was delivered by Vice Chancellor Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., who declared the  Business Excellence Summit 2024, open. Swayam Deep Dash, General Secretary, Student Executive  Council, took the opportunity to introduce the theme of the Business Excellence Summit.  

Mr. Siddhartha Gupta, President – Mercer, an esteemed alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar delivered an  empowering address on Redefining Possibilities. He spoke on the challenges of corporate capitalism  and India’s lower consumption rates, urging the audience to think beyond the status quo. Drawing from  his journey, he emphasized the transformative power of innovation in the face of disruptions like  COVID, AI, and sustainability. He highlighted resilience as the key to thriving in an ever-changing  world. He also said, “People generally don’t step up to take charge, whenever you find yourself shying  away or stepping down from adversities, do the contrary and seize every opportunity”

Mr. Subhankar Pattanayak, Director and Head of Bid Management, ANZ and India, SAP covered  themes about technology and the similarities and differences between technological changes over the  years. He stressed the leadership qualities one needs to have in this ever-changing, AI-driven world and  urged the students to always keep learning, and never let go of their curiosity. This was reiterated when  he said, “Illiterate is not a person who cannot read and write, illiterate is a person who cannot learn,  unlearn and relearn”.

Mr. Rajen Mishra, Director, Tech Modernisation, Grant Thornton INDUS, esteemed alumnus of XIM  Bhubaneswar shared valuable insights on the life of a management student, emphasizing the essential  skills required to thrive in the corporate world. Mr. Misra encouraged students to explore topics they  are passionate about and to dive deep into them, aiming to become well-rounded individuals capable of  speaking knowledgeably on a variety of subjects.“Technology is not about building tech, but it is about  understanding what I’m doing and why I’m doing”. 

Mr. Amit Talgeri, CRO, Axis Bank, highlighted the need to ‘redefine possibilities’ in banking,  aligning with the summit’s theme for 2024. He talked about the current banking landscape and how it  has changed dramatically since the avenue of digital banking. Mr. Talgeri also talked about the five  skills that every student must have irrespective of their domain- Data, Analytics, Technology, VUCA,  and Corporate Etiquette. He articulated, “The way of doing business is shifting towards sustainability,  resilience, and long-term objectives.” 

Mr. Bhaskar Basu, Professor of Information Systems, was the moderator of a Group Discussion that  was conducted with the speakers. He started with a general discussion about the current trends in the  respective industries of the speakers. The use of responsible AI was also discussed. 

Mr. Rishi Kumar Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Larsen and Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited  is an esteemed alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar. He is a Seasoned Marketing Professional specializing  in Consumer Behavior and Brand Management. Having been associated with Airtel during its major  dynamic transitions, he recalls the growth of the telecom industry and how the customers transitioned  from a premium paid outgoing call to a Novel Handset. Mr. Verma mentions “The challenge is how  you motivate customers to stay and keep choosing you, since they are our ultimate brand ambassadors”. 

Ms. Sayantani Dutta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, conveyed  profound gratitude for her journey, urging students to dream bigger and embrace ambition without  limits. Reflecting on her own experiences, Ms. Dutta advised, “Enjoy your days here, do your best,  because the world outside is waiting for you to take off. A lot of things you’ll not realize until you step  out of this place and bloom in the real world.” She stressed on the importance of a Unified Brand Vision  in GE that could speak to the investors and consumers leading to the idea of “Imagination at Work.” 

Ms. Ena Khurana, Chief People Officer, KiE Square Analytics, referred to her alma mater XIM  Bhubaneswar as “the Temple of Learning.” Ms. Khurana addressed the uncertainty and fear faced by  the students during the learning process with a quote she follows personally – “The optimist fell 12  stories and at each window bar, he shouted to the people who were horrified below, well I am alright  so far”. According to her, one of the major essentials for today’s corporate world is to have a Pocket  Skill. The key is to keep practicing it until one is so good at it that nobody wants to let them go. 

Ms. Manmeet Sandhu, Chief People Officer, PhonePe, also an esteemed alumnus of XIM  Bhubaneswar discusses the major highlights of her professional journey leading to PhonePe. She  highlighted the importance of believing in the process mentioning “You are wherever you’re meant to  be. Learning from the worst experiences and joy from the best ones make you the person you are”. 

The speakers opened the forum for an enriching panel discussion moderated by Prof. Soumya Sarkar,  Professor of Marketing, around the theme “Creating a brand from a company perspective and consumer  perspective by marketing and people handling”.

The second day of the event was presided over by Associate Dean – Career Advisory Services Prof.  Francis Thomas Castelino. The keynote speaker of the day was Richard Lobo – CPO, Tech  Mahindra.  

Mr. Richard Lobo, Chief People Officer at Tech Mahindra and an alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar,  addressed leadership at XIM Bhubaneswar, focusing on innovation and ethics in the face of rapid  technological changes. He discussed how AI, new business models, sustainability, and geopolitical  shifts are reshaping the business landscape, urging leaders to adapt with visionary thinking and integrity.  Using examples of ethical failures like Boeing and Satyam, Lobo emphasized that “there is no right  way to do a wrong thing” and encouraged reflection on values and legacy. He shared how network  analysis guided his HR journey, stressing that people are the greatest asset, and concluded with the  thought: “A leader succeeds because their network succeeds.” 

Towards the end, Mr. Lobo honored Prof. Francis with his newly published book, “Human at Work:  Arm Yourself to Thrive in a Fast-Hanging Workplace.” 

Mr. Sambit Mohanty, Business Development Leader, India Startups at Siemens Digital and an  alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar, began his address by discussing the positive and negative impacts of  technology across sectors. He detailed tech’s impact on industries like retail, healthcare, telecom,  manufacturing, and more. Mr. Mohanty then elaborated upon some challenges associated with AI such  as data breaches, ethical concerns, plagiarism, and so on. “Generative AI levels the playing field for  everyone with sound logic. In a VUCA world, tech enables endless iterations at minimal cost, driving  change in defense, space, manufacturing, and banking.” 

Mr. Biju Dominic, Chief Evangelist, Fractal Analytics and an XIM Bhubaneswar alumnus, emphasized  that advanced technology alone is insufficient to address human challenges. He illustrated this with  examples such as the Air India Express crash and vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Dominic also highlighted the importance of neuroscience and concepts like Emotional Rewards in  gaining a more comprehensive understanding of human behavior. “There’s often a gap between  awareness and action. If data analysis doesn’t lead to behavioral change, its purpose is lost. Having  data without meaningful action misses the point.” 

Mr. Shridhar Dash, Professor of Finance, XIM Bhubaneswar was the moderator of a Group  Discussion which was conducted with the speakers. The discussion shed light on the decision-making  process based on data. 

Dr. Debabrata Dash, HR Head, Eastern India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and an XIM  Bhubaneswar alumnus, delivered a talk on “Career Growth in Dynamic Industries.” He emphasized on  rapid technological advancements, AI automation, and global market shifts’ impact on career progression. Stressing the need for adaptability and data-driven decision-making, Dr. Dash highlighted  the balance between innovation and financial stability for long-term success by saying, “A fundamental  difference between job and career is that the job is given by the recruiter but your career is defined by  you.” 

Mr. Arnab Pal (Disney Star India) a distinguished alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar (Batch of 2005),  began his address on a light note, sharing insights from his journey. He spoke about his transition from  engineering to an MBA and how he navigated the challenges and opportunities in his career. He urged  students to make the most of their college experience by balancing academic dedication with building 

strong peer relationships and fostering personal and professional growth opportunities. He said,“  Education is what you remember after you have learned everything” 

Following the individual addresses, Mr. Arun Paul, Professor of Operations, delivered an inspiring  talk, encouraging students to believe in themselves. He illustrated his message with examples of  visionary leaders like Jeff Bezos and the resilience of the Indian Paralympic Team. 

The floor was then opened for a Q&A session with the audience which delved into a range of thought provoking topics. The discussion touched on the speaker’s insights into the contrasting mindsets of  previous generations and today’s youth, along with his valuable experiences and lessons from founding  and leading the Media and PR cell at XIM Bhubaneswar which offered the audience rich takeaways. 

The two days of Business Excellence Summit 2024, XIM Bhubaneswar’s flagship event, came to an  exhilarating end with the official Closing Ceremony. The General Secretary of Student Executive  Council, Swayamdeep Dash, extended heartfelt thanks to the Vice Chancellor – Fr. S. Antony R. Uvari  SJ, and Deputy Registrar and Chief Financial Officer- Fr. V. Arockia Das, speakers, and faculty for  their continuous support that made the event a resounding success. Special mention was given to the  Functional and Interest Committees of the institution for conducting exhilarating campus events. He  thanked all the media partners for covering and amplifying the reach of the flagship event. The event  concluded successfully with students taking away key learnings acquired during the two fruitful days  of Business Excellence Summit 2024.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.