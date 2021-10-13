XIMB Bhubaneswar emerges as the winner in Season 8 of Steel-a-thon

Mumbai, October 12, 2021: Tata Steel announces the Season 8 winners of its much-awaited Annual Business Challenge for premier B-Schools in India, ‘Steel-a-thon’. The programme culminated with the virtual Grand Finale held on Oct 7, 2021, where a total of 9 teams, the National Finalists, presented their business case solutions to a jury comprising senior management of Tata Steel led by Peeyush Gupta, Vice President, Supply Chain, Praveen Shrivastava, Chief of Marketing & Sales (Branded, Products & Retail), Flat Products, and Zubin Palia, Chief Group HR & IR.

Steel-a-thon 2021 witnessed a record participation, as a total of 5800+ students registered in teams of three students each, from around 27 premier B-schools in India. A total of 1170+ teams submitted the executive summary for the pre-finale. Post the rigorous examination of the submissions, 40 teams got selected for the pre-finale round. Finally, 9 teams made it to the finale.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Steel-a-thon’ culminated in a virtual grand finale where top 9 teams – the National Finalists, put on display an inspiring show of determination, passion, and innovative ideas. The teams competed to prove their mettle and claim the title in addition to the prize money, certificates, and the placement offers by Tata Steel. The finalists worked on nine real life business cases studies and presented their innovative solutions to the jury. Out of the nine solutions presented, two teams submitted solutions to case study on Procurement & Supply Chain (Operations), three teams on Marketing & Sales, two on Human Resource and two on Corporate Communications.

Peeyush Gupta, Vice President, Supply Chain, Tata Steel and a Jury member, said: “With each passing year, the young aspirational students from leading B-Schools have become more involved with Steel-a-thon. The platform serves as a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their talent and to learn from their fellow peers. Some of the presentations this year were in fact the best of innovation and business thinking. We are excited to welcome the young talent to the steel company and look forward to their engagement in building a better tomorrow.”

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, HRM, Tata Steel, said: “We are delighted to witness a record participation in this edition. This is a testimony to the growing popularity of Steel-a-thon business challenge and its evolution over the last eight years. It is heartening to see such a wonderful collaboration amongst brilliant young minds, academia and corporate. I congratulate the winners and express my gratitude to all the participants, Jury and all involved in the making this incredible journey possible.”

The winning team received a prize money worth INR 2,50,000 along with a trophy. The 1st and the 2nd runners-up were presented with cash prizes worth INR 1,50,000 and INR 1, 00,000 respectively. These teams also received PPO (pre-placement offers) and certificates. The National Finalists received INR 30,000, a certificate and internship opportunities under the Company’s Inspire programme.

Winner

Team Name Campus Name Wings of Steel XIMB Bhubaneswar

1st Runner Up

Team Name Campus Name Irongirls IIM Shillong

2nd Runners Up

Team Name Campus Name 3 Aces IIM Shillong Strikers SCMHRD Pune