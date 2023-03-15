XIM University’s 3rd Scholarship Awarding Ceremony Takes Place For UG

Bhubaneswar: XIM University successfully conducted its 3rd Scholarship Awarding Ceremony for undergraduate students on 15th March 2023.

XIM University’s UG degree has a globally aligned curriculum with a wide variety of courses and lays a strong foundational base for students to accomplish their career aspirations. To affirm its mission for excellence and quality, the University has a Scholarship Programme for the meritorious and academically outstanding students in their undergraduate studies.

XIM University, through these scholarship opportunities, offers a platform for the deserving students to continue their education without any financial constraints. Scholarships help empower students with financial resources to excel in their life. Therefore, the University spends a significant amount every year to encourage the students to build their careers.

This year from among thousand students across eight schools having ten undergraduate courses, 165 students from the undergraduate programmes were awarded scholarship by the University. The University spent around INR 1.57 Crores for this noble cause.

The occasion was presided by Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, XIM University. Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS, Addl. DG Railways, Coastal Security & Chairman of the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Among other distinguished personalities present were Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J, Chief Finance Officer, and Chairperson of the UG Scholarship Committee, XIM University along with the Academic Deans, faculty, and staff members of the University.

Welcoming the guests, faculty, and staff members along with the students, Prof. P.K Mohanty, Academic Dean, School of Commerce, XIM University, congratulated the awardees for their academic distinction.

Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS, Chief Guest of the event, applauded the University’s commendable initiative to promote education and congratulated the student awardees.

“He gave importance to reinforcement of continuous learning in life and urged the students not to walk but to run in their career paths. He stressed that rather being the products of social media platforms, you should imbibe reading books as a continuous reinforcement to learning.”



Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, XIM University, wherein he thanked all and expressed his gratitude for making the event a success, congratulated the meritorious students and acknowledged the contribution and efforts of all the employees of the University.