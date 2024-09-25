XIM University Hosts Successful Blood Donation Drive on September 24th

Bhubaneswar: On 24th September 2024, XIM University organized a highly successful Blood Donation Drive, with over 300 volunteers present during the inaugural ceremony. The event was graced by Father S. Antony Raj, S.J. Registrar of XIM University, who felicitated the chief guest, Shri Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, Commissioner of police.

Shree Sanjeeb Panda addressed the audience with inspiring words, stating, “Blood donation can’t be done by everyone, but the ones who do it are the special ones”.

The event also honored Shri Lalitendu Mohanty, Deputy Commandant and Joint Secretary of the Indian Red cross society (IRCS), Regional Branch, for his invaluable contributions to social welfare. He was immensely grateful to the NSS Cell as well as all the donors, stating that they would become the “heroes of someone else’s future.”

After the inaugural program, the Blood Donation Drive commenced with enthusiastic participation from staff, faculty, and both undergraduate and postgraduate students from all schools, all eager to give someone a “second chance at life.”

The entire event was expertly coordinated by NSS leaders, Volunteers, Program Officers, and Dr. Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo. Their hard work and meticulous planning ensured the smooth and successful execution of the drive. A total of 204 individuals donated blood, significantly contributing to the cause and reflecting the strong spirit of service within the XIM University community.

This event not only fostered awareness about the importance of blood donation but also showcased the dedication of the NSS team and volunteers in driving meaningful social impact. It stands as a testament to XIM University’s commitment to promoting community welfare and service.