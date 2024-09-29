XIM University Hosts INNOVEX 2024: Igniting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Bhubaneswar: X-Cubate, The Student Entrepreneurship wing of XIM University (New Campus), in collaboration with, XPRENEURS, the UG Entrepreneurship Cell of XIM University and the Xavier Council of Innovation, successfully conducted INNOVEX 2024: Igniting the Spark of Innovation on 28th September 2024. The event began with the welcome address by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar of XIM University.

Following the welcome note, the first speaker was Mr. Rajeev Kumar, ex-Young Professional, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI AAYOG. In his address at the event celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation at the Xavier Council of Innovation, he emphasised the nation’s need to prioritise innovative thinking. He highlighted the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) as a critical initiative for fostering a robust startup ecosystem.

The second speaker of the day, Mr. Ravi Kabra, Co-founder of the popular ice popsicle brand Skippi, shared the journey of his startup from its inception to becoming a successful brand. He emphasized the importance of resilience, core values, and focusing on profitability over seeking investors.

Mr. Arka Prava Ghosh, alumnus of XIM University, the Co-founder of Kin&Ken Café at XIM University shared insights on the rapid growth of his venture from small beginnings. He emphasized the importance of comparing domestic and foreign universities to understand global startup ecosystems and mentioned the role XIM University and X-Cubate played in supporting and validating their business idea.

Ms. Nikita Singh, an alumna of XIM University, is the co-founder and CIO of Nexus Power, a pioneering startup focused on sustainable energy solutions. Nexus Power has gained recognition for its innovative approach to creating protein-rich crop-based batteries, which offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Throughout her journey, Ms. Nikita has received significant support, including grants from the Government of India and HDFC Bank, specifically aimed at fostering startups. Finally, the enlightening talks were wrapped up with a standup comedy session by an alumnus of XIM University, Mr. Satyabrat Mohapatra, who delivered witty and relatable interactions with the students and the guests, gaining constant applause from all.

This event was successful in fostering dreams and encouragement among the minds of aspiring entrepreneurs, added with the wisdom shared by industry professionals. Their enthusiasm in sharing their knowledge provided students with a deeper understanding of the realities of a startup, both the struggles and the fruits of success that comes with it.

