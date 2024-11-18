XIM University Bhubaneswar Honors Foundation Day with Festive Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar celebrated its Foundation Day Ceremony on the 16th of November 2024, at the Old Campus, Bhubaneswar.

Foundation Day is a special milestone, marking the legacy and achievements of XIM University.

The University community and invited guests had the privilege of attending a talk by Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises one of India’s leading business groups with interests in Telecom Services, Financial Services, Processed Foods and Real Estate. A passionate advocate for quality education, Mr. Mittal is actively engaged in enhancing school and higher education through multiple roles. He stressed the importance of preparing the younger generation for the future by raising their awareness and equipping them with knowledge of the latest trends and technologies.

Mr. Mittal quoted that “Happiness is not the destination; it is the journey of life.” and

“A good head and heart make a formidable combination.”

The presence of key officials of XIM University namely, Reverend Fr. Antony R Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, Reverend Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, and Reverend Fr. V. Arokiyadass, S.J., Chief Finance Officer as well as prominent board members and distinguished faculty added prestige to the occasion. During the ceremony, Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal was conferred the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Management by the University. The University fosters strong industry connections and contributes to nation-building through events that inspire and engage the younger generation.

The event provided a good opportunity for the budding managers of the University to interact with Mr. Mittal, a renowned industry stalwart. On the occasion, five employees were felicitated for their long and meritorious service to the institution. The celebration concluded with the vote of thanks by Reverend Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar who expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their contributions in making the ceremony a resounding success.