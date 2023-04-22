XIM University Bhubaneswar celebrates its 9th Convocation

Bhubaneswar: XIM University known for its transformative education and nurturing capable and responsible leaders held its Ninth Convocation for its Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes on 21st April 2023 in the state- of – art colossal Auditorium in its new
campus which was very recently inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik. The institution takes pride in graduating yet another batch of students to take on the legacy of the University which continuously seeks to excel in teaching, research and
building capable leaders for tomorrow.
Details of Graduating students:
The number of students receiving degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate programmes are 06 and 639 respectively. The detailed breakup of the number of students who received their degree for various programmes are as mentioned below: Shri. Nadir B. Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd, was the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker for the day. With degrees from MIT, Stanford
University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, he joined the family business more than four decades ago. Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India’s Independence and Swadeshi movement. Today, the group enjoys the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. On the eve of the 9th Convocation, XIM University conferred an Honorary Doctoral Degree upon Shri. Nadir B. Godrej. Among the eminent dignitaries’ present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. A few of the elite Board Members were also present occasion.
A. Doctoral Programmes
No. of Students receiving Convocation Degree
PhD 06
B. Postgraduate Programmes (PG)
M. Sc. In Economics 13
Master’s in Public Policy and Governance 6
MA – Mass Communication 14
Master’s in Business Finance 15
MBA – Sustainability Management 17
MBA – Urban Management & Governance 07
Master in Urban Regional Planning 07
MBA – Rural Management 47
MBA – Human Resource Management 122
1 year Executive PGDM (VIL) 19
1 year Executive MBA 25
MBA – Business Management 347
Grand Total (Includes A and B) 645
Prof. Andrew Dutta, Dean, School of Human Resource Management welcomed all the students, parents, dignitaries and guests.
Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, XIM University in his report elaborated the attainments of the University in the past year. He highlighted a few notable points which included the University being accredited with “A” grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and spoke about the accomplishments of the 13 schools within the ambit of the University and thanked each member of the XIM fraternity for their contribution and looked forward to another successful year. Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., felt proud of the students and congratulated them. He was happy to note that each year the number of graduating students was steadily increasing. He spoke about the importance of individual resilience and integrity as two key components of future growth and success for the young minds of today.
The Emeritus Chairman Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience calling the convocation a landmark event in the life of the students which would be full of opportunities along with challenges.
As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest, Shri. Nadir B. Godrej spoke about how comprehensive education is the need of the hour of our nation. He stressed on the fact that “Every cloud has a silver lining” so we must never give up and strive towards our
goals and passion in life.
The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with Medals for Academic Excellence by the Chief Guest. The list of rank holders is attached herewith. Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar.
Quote by the Chief Guest: “What goes around, comes around, therefore we should give our best in all our dealings and circumstances in life to sail through all crisis smoothly!”
Gold medal list
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for M. Sc. in
Economics class of 2021-2023
1. Sambit Pradhan
2. Tanushree Pattanaik
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for Masters in
Public Policy and Governance class of 2021-2023
Meheli Roy Choudhury
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MA in Mass
Communication class of 2021-2023
Trina Mukherjee
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for Masters in
Business Finance class of 2021-2023
Akshay Deb
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in
Sustainability Management class of 2021-2023
Pragati Pani
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in Urban
Management and Governance class of 2021-2023
Anjita Paul
Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in Urban
Regional Planning class of 2021-2023
Jyotirmaya Baral
Top three rank holders and awardees of gold medal for MBA in Urban Regional
Planning class of 2021-2023
Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
1st Rank Sai Samyukta Vaddadi
2nd Rank Archita Ghosh
3rd Rank Apoorva Vardhan
Fr. M.V.D. Bogaert Gold Medal for Topper in Development
Ethics Seminar Course
Sai Samyukta Vaddadi
Odisha Jesuit Society (OJS) Gold Medal for the Best Performer
(All-rounder)
Rameswar Tripathy
RLLE Ratna Award (Commendation Certificate with a cash prize
of Rs. 5,000/-)
Mavidi Sri Harshita
Gold medal for Academic Excellence for MBA in Human Resource Management class
of 2021-2023
Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
1st Rank Popuri Ravi Shankar
2nd Rank Allu Neetha
3rd Rank Sonalika Biswal
Gold medal for Academic Excellence for Executive MBA-BM One Year Fulltime class
of 2021-2022
Diwan Chand Garg Gold
Medal with a cash award of
Rs. 25,000/-(Sponsored by
Garg Trading Company) 1st Rank
Raunak
Sinha
Gold Medal for Academic
Excellence
2nd Rank (with a cash
award of Rs. 10,000/-)
Neha M
3rd Rank (with a cash
award of Rs. 5,000/-)
Trishna
Smruti
Mishra
Top Ten Rank Holders and Awardees of Gold Medals for MBA in Business
Management class of 2021-23
1st Rank Ashish Jena
2nd Rank Arjun Vidyarthi
3rd Rank Ashi Jain
3rd Rank Sarthak Batra
5th Rank Sharbani Mohanty
6th Rank Satabdi Sahu
7th Rank Indrayudh Ghosh
8th Rank Rittika Sen
9th Rank Aishwarya Mishra
10th Rank Asmita Sarkar
Odisha Jesuit Society Medal for
Social & Ethical Perspective in
Management
(Topper in Business Ethics Course)
Indrayudh Ghosh
Dr. Prof. Dipak Misra Gold Medal for
Topper in Information Systems
Area Course
Vivek Agarwal
Leeta-Mishra Ankalkoti Gold Medal
for Lady Topper
Ashi Jain
Apurva Singh Gold Medal for Lady
Topper
Ashi Jain
Ravi Sharma – Arsha Vidya Gold
Medal to Best All Rounder
Utsav Chirimar