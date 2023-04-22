XIM University Bhubaneswar celebrates its 9th Convocation

Bhubaneswar: XIM University known for its transformative education and nurturing capable and responsible leaders held its Ninth Convocation for its Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes on 21st April 2023 in the state- of – art colossal Auditorium in its new

campus which was very recently inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik. The institution takes pride in graduating yet another batch of students to take on the legacy of the University which continuously seeks to excel in teaching, research and

building capable leaders for tomorrow.

Details of Graduating students:

The number of students receiving degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate programmes are 06 and 639 respectively. The detailed breakup of the number of students who received their degree for various programmes are as mentioned below: Shri. Nadir B. Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd, was the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker for the day. With degrees from MIT, Stanford

University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, he joined the family business more than four decades ago. Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India’s Independence and Swadeshi movement. Today, the group enjoys the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. On the eve of the 9th Convocation, XIM University conferred an Honorary Doctoral Degree upon Shri. Nadir B. Godrej. Among the eminent dignitaries’ present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. A few of the elite Board Members were also present occasion.

A. Doctoral Programmes



No. of Students receiving Convocation Degree

PhD 06

B. Postgraduate Programmes (PG)

M. Sc. In Economics 13

Master’s in Public Policy and Governance 6

MA – Mass Communication 14

Master’s in Business Finance 15

MBA – Sustainability Management 17

MBA – Urban Management & Governance 07

Master in Urban Regional Planning 07

MBA – Rural Management 47

MBA – Human Resource Management 122

1 year Executive PGDM (VIL) 19

1 year Executive MBA 25

MBA – Business Management 347

Grand Total (Includes A and B) 645

Prof. Andrew Dutta, Dean, School of Human Resource Management welcomed all the students, parents, dignitaries and guests.

Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, XIM University in his report elaborated the attainments of the University in the past year. He highlighted a few notable points which included the University being accredited with “A” grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and spoke about the accomplishments of the 13 schools within the ambit of the University and thanked each member of the XIM fraternity for their contribution and looked forward to another successful year. Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., felt proud of the students and congratulated them. He was happy to note that each year the number of graduating students was steadily increasing. He spoke about the importance of individual resilience and integrity as two key components of future growth and success for the young minds of today.

The Emeritus Chairman Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience calling the convocation a landmark event in the life of the students which would be full of opportunities along with challenges.

As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest, Shri. Nadir B. Godrej spoke about how comprehensive education is the need of the hour of our nation. He stressed on the fact that “Every cloud has a silver lining” so we must never give up and strive towards our

goals and passion in life.

The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with Medals for Academic Excellence by the Chief Guest. The list of rank holders is attached herewith. Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar.

Quote by the Chief Guest: “What goes around, comes around, therefore we should give our best in all our dealings and circumstances in life to sail through all crisis smoothly!”

Gold medal list

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for M. Sc. in

Economics class of 2021-2023

1. Sambit Pradhan

2. Tanushree Pattanaik

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for Masters in

Public Policy and Governance class of 2021-2023

Meheli Roy Choudhury

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MA in Mass

Communication class of 2021-2023

Trina Mukherjee

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for Masters in

Business Finance class of 2021-2023

Akshay Deb

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in

Sustainability Management class of 2021-2023

Pragati Pani

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in Urban

Management and Governance class of 2021-2023

Anjita Paul

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) for MBA in Urban

Regional Planning class of 2021-2023

Jyotirmaya Baral

Top three rank holders and awardees of gold medal for MBA in Urban Regional

Planning class of 2021-2023

Gold Medal for Academic Excellence

1st Rank Sai Samyukta Vaddadi

2nd Rank Archita Ghosh

3rd Rank Apoorva Vardhan

Fr. M.V.D. Bogaert Gold Medal for Topper in Development

Ethics Seminar Course

Sai Samyukta Vaddadi

Odisha Jesuit Society (OJS) Gold Medal for the Best Performer

(All-rounder)

Rameswar Tripathy

RLLE Ratna Award (Commendation Certificate with a cash prize

of Rs. 5,000/-)

Mavidi Sri Harshita

Gold medal for Academic Excellence for MBA in Human Resource Management class

of 2021-2023

Gold Medal for Academic Excellence

1st Rank Popuri Ravi Shankar

2nd Rank Allu Neetha

3rd Rank Sonalika Biswal

Gold medal for Academic Excellence for Executive MBA-BM One Year Fulltime class

of 2021-2022

Diwan Chand Garg Gold

Medal with a cash award of

Rs. 25,000/-(Sponsored by

Garg Trading Company) 1st Rank

Raunak

Sinha

Gold Medal for Academic

Excellence

2nd Rank (with a cash

award of Rs. 10,000/-)

Neha M

3rd Rank (with a cash

award of Rs. 5,000/-)

Trishna

Smruti

Mishra

Top Ten Rank Holders and Awardees of Gold Medals for MBA in Business

Management class of 2021-23

1st Rank Ashish Jena

2nd Rank Arjun Vidyarthi

3rd Rank Ashi Jain

3rd Rank Sarthak Batra

5th Rank Sharbani Mohanty

6th Rank Satabdi Sahu

7th Rank Indrayudh Ghosh

8th Rank Rittika Sen

9th Rank Aishwarya Mishra

10th Rank Asmita Sarkar

Odisha Jesuit Society Medal for

Social & Ethical Perspective in

Management

(Topper in Business Ethics Course)

Indrayudh Ghosh

Dr. Prof. Dipak Misra Gold Medal for

Topper in Information Systems

Area Course

Vivek Agarwal

Leeta-Mishra Ankalkoti Gold Medal

for Lady Topper

Ashi Jain

Apurva Singh Gold Medal for Lady

Topper

Ashi Jain

Ravi Sharma – Arsha Vidya Gold

Medal to Best All Rounder

Utsav Chirimar