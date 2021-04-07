Xavier University, Bhubaneswar held its 4th Annual Undergraduate Convocation Today

Bhubaneswar: Xavier University, Bhubaneswar held its 4th Annual Undergraduate Convocation at 11 AM, on the 7 th of April 2021 at Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, New Campus in the virtual mode. A total of 119 students from the different programs offered by the School of Commerce, School of Communications, School of Sustainability, and School of Economics (1st batch) graduated on this date from the University.

The experience and the knowledge given to the graduating batch will aid them in realizing their potential and help them in contributing to the best of their abilities to the business and society at large. The convocation serves as a platform to commemorate their effort and perseverance and bid them farewell as they move on to their next phase in life.

The Convocation ceremony was held in the virtual mode and attended by the graduating students and parents online. Shri. Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority,

Government of Odisha, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation address. The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Andrew Dutta, Dean, School

of Human Resource Management, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar. The top rank holders across schools were honored with Gold Medals for Academic Excellence by Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J.,

Vice Chancellor, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar in the virtual platform. He awarded the degrees to the graduating students and wished them all the very best for their future. The vote of thanks

was proposed by Fr. E.A. Augustine, S.J., Registrar, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar.

The currently enrolled students who performed exceptionally well in their respective fields were awarded merit scholarships by the University of approximately Rs. One crore and twenty lakhs inclusive of scholarship for the UG programmes and stipend for the doctoral programme of the University. A total of 127 students had applied for scholarship, out of which, 102 students were recognized for their perseverance in the pursuit of knowledge along with 07 scholarships to candidates who belonged to SC, ST or came from an Economically Backward/ Minority background in the undergraduate programmes of the University. Also, 09 students were eligible for doctoral scholarship under the University.

Excerpts from the speech of Shri. Subroto Bagchi:

The Chief Guest spoke about dealing with the COVID – 19 pandemic and crisis management. He focused on inculcating key values and skill sets which will help one and all to achieve the larger objective in life and have a broader perspective about dealing with unforeseen situations. He stressed on gratitude as a practice, every privilege is temporary and should not be used as a

platform for life. He spoke about prioritization in one’s life and dealings, commitment to things we truly love and respect, to be interconnected and interdependent on each other and acknowledge and understand the pain of others. Work and wellness should go together, and he wished the graduating student’s resilience over success.