WTI & Odisha Forest Dept. Hosts Workshop on Responsible & Sensitive Journalism in Elephant Conservation in Angul

Anugul: Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Odisha Forest Department, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP) and NEWS (Nature Environment & Wildlife Society) Angul, hosted a workshop for media personnel from Dhenkanal, Athgarh, Angul, and Athmalik on 6th November 2024.

The workshop was part of the ongoing efforts of WTI’s Gaj Utsav campaign, dedicated to honouring the cultural and ecological importance of the Asian elephant. It aimed to promote responsible and sensitive journalism practices when reporting on human-elephant conflicts and conservation initiatives. Additionally, the workshop sought to enhance their understanding of Asian elephant ecology, elephant corridors and conservation challenges in Odisha.

Odisha is home to over 1900 elephants spanning three elephant reserves and having 12 identified elephant corridors. While these majestic animals roam freely across the country’s vast landscapes, they face challenges in their right to move across their natural habitats.

The workshop hosted 35 journalists from major media outlets such as Sambad, Dharitri, Prameya, Suryaprava, Samaj, Times of India, Indian Express, Kalinga TV and Odisha Express etc. The participants engaged in enlightening sessions, interactive discussions, and practical workshops to enhance their understanding of elephant ecology and strengthen their skills in responsible and sensitive journalism. This workshop underscored the media’s significant influence in fostering positive change and supporting coexistence between wildlife and communities.

Key figures in the field, including Retd. Prof. Santanu Kumar Sar (Principal, Angul Autonomous College), Mr. Nitish Kumar, IFS (DFO, Angul), Retd. Dr. Arun Kumar Mishra, IFS (CCF), Mr. Prasanna Behera (Secretary, NEWS) and Mr. Aurobindo Samal (Consultant Gaj Utsav Odisha), contributed their insights and expertise during the workshop.

The one-day workshop was facilitated by WTI’s Green Corridor Champion (GCC) partner NEWS Angul. GCCs comprise local organisations and individuals who serve as advocates for wildlife corridors.

Since its inception in 2018, the highly acclaimed ‘Gaj Utsav’ campaign by WTI, has been making waves across elephant range states. This unique campaign encourages collective action among policymakers, media, infrastructure agencies, legal professionals, and wildlife experts, fostering insightful discussions on challenges, conservation strategies, and sustainable development models for elephant protection. Over the last 5 years, the campaign has successfully engaged with 75,000 people across the country.

“I am delighted to see this national event organised by WTI,” said Retd. Prof. Santanu Kumar Sar, Principal, Angul Autonomous College. “I encourage more interactive programs among policymakers and administrators to reduce conflicts and publish factual information that spreads knowledge about elephants.”

Mr. Prasanna Behera, Secretary, NEWS, shared ” It is an honour to collaborate with WTI’s Gaj Utsav campaign. This workshop aims to help the gentle giants by bridging stakeholders and creating a harmonious coexistence”

WTI’s efforts in organising such seminars are invaluable. They strengthen our capacity and bring together media from Odisha’s most conflict-sensitive areas, fostering unity and understanding,” said Mr. Nitish Kumar, IFS, DFO, Angul.