WTC Bhubaneswar Celebrates World Trade Day 2024

Odisha’s Role in Global Trade Highlighted at World Trade Day 2024

Bhubaneswar : The World Trade Center Bhubaneswar celebrated World Trade Day 2024 for the seventh year in Odisha. The event aimed to raise awareness about international trade and its influence on the economic and regional growth of the State. This year’s theme was “Odisha as the gateway for Global Trade.”

Held at Hotel Swosti Premium, the event provided a unique platform for emerging entrepreneurs, exporters, and MSMEs in Odisha. Participants discussed key issues in global business, understood the complexities of international trade, explored new markets, and learned about emerging opportunities. A networking session helped MSMEs explore export opportunities with other countries, encouraging their participation in international trade. Senior government officials and industry experts attended to share their insights.

During the event, WTC Bhubaneswar recognized the achievements of MSMEs, small businesses, trade promotion organizations, and companies excelling in international markets. Awards and recognitions were given to those who have boosted exports from the state. Additionally, Memorandums of Understanding were signed with Centurion University, KIIT School of Rural Management, and Balasore Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC) to support MSMEs in expanding their market reach.

Ms. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, attended as the Chief Guest. She emphasized the important role of the World Trade Center in facilitating international trade and highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting craftsmen, artisans, SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs. She also mentioned plans to establish an e-commerce export hub in a public-private partnership.”

Mr. Nugroho Priyo Pratomo, Director of the Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), was the Chief Speaker. He noted the strong cultural and trade ties between Odisha and Indonesia, expressing hope that the WTC Bhubaneswar chapter would strengthen these ties further.

Capt. Somesh Batra, Chairman of World Trade Centre Bhubaneswar, reaffirmed their mission to promote international trade, emphasizing Odisha’s potential due to its rich mineral resources, educational institutions, and handicraft industry. Mr. Scott Wang, Vice President of Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association, praised WTC Bhubaneswar for its high standards of service and its role as a model for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Dr. J.K. Mohanty, Honorary Convener of the World Trade Center Bhubaneswar Tourism & Hospitality Think Tank and CMD of Swosti Group of Hotels, highlighted Odisha’s tourism potential. He expressed a commitment to making Odisha a leading tourism destination. Mr. Rajen Padhi, Honorary Convener of the World Trade Center Bhubaneswar International Trade Promotion Think Tank and Commercial Director of B-One Business House, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants. Dr. Rina Routray, Advisor of WTC Bhubaneswar Women Forum, and Akruti Bagwe, Director of Operations at WTC Mumbai, also spoke at the event.