Writer Debasis Patnaik’s book ‘BBI-Bhubaneswar completes 75 years echoes at New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi-based think tank Odisha Forum organized discussion and book launching ceremony of Writer and entrepreneur Debasis Patnaik’s book ‘BBI-Bhubaneswar completes 75 years at India International Centre, New Delhi. ‘BBi Bhubaneswar Completes Seventy Five Years’, a coffee table book chronicling the rich history and growth of Bhubaneswar over the past seven decades. Writer Debasis Patnaik gives power point presentation on the book.

Writer Debasis Patnaik said the book offers a comprehensive photographic narrative, capturing the city’s evolution from its early days as a planned administrative town to its current status as a thriving Tier-II city. Patanaik, who observed the city’s evolution since the 1960s, aimed to preserve its history before modernisation that erased many of its original structures and locations, through his book. “Over the years, the city has grown beyond its intended blueprint, expanding to become the largest city in Odisha,” he said.

Through vivid imagery and insightful commentary, the book offers a comprehensive photographic narrative that captures Bhubaneswar’s remarkable growth. From its humble beginnings with a planned population of just 20,000, Bhubaneswar has blossomed into a major commercial, educational, and sports hub in eastern India. Writer highlighted Bhubaneswar’s evolution through vivid images and insightful commentary in the book.

Debasish Patanaik, Author of ‘BBi: Bhubaneswar Completes 75 Years says’, “This book is a nostalgic journey through Bhubaneswar’s past, preserving the city’s forgotten gems. Uncover the stories behind iconic landmarks like Rajmahal Sqaure, named after the historic Rajmahal Hotel. Explore vintage photographs and learn about the importance of conserving our cultural heritage for future generations. The main motive of the book is to cherish and protect Bhubaneswar’s rich history before it fades away.”

The launch event was graced by an esteemed panel of guests, namely, author Debasish Patanaik, Odisha Forum President Mr. Gokul Patnaik, Odisha Forum Vice President and Diplomat Amarendra Khatua, National Monument Authority (NMA) Chairperson, Professor Kishor Kumar Basa , Odisha Forum Secretary , Ravi Pani and Odisha Forum Treasurer, Pravash Pradhan. A distinguished panel of guests embarked on a fascinating journey through the city’s transformative timeline.

Professor Kishor Kumar Basa gives share his memories of Bhubaneswar’s past, present, and future and urges government to protect heritage of Bhubaneswar. As the discussion unfolded, guests found themselves immersed in nostalgic reminiscences, reliving the city’s bygone era. With each lively exchange, the session became a treasure trove of memories, insights, and visions, forever etching the essence of Bhubaneswar in the hearts of all who attended. The program was presided by Odisha Forum President Mr. Gokul Patnaik. In the end Odisha Forum Vice President , Amarendra Khatua gave votes thanks to writers, guests and audience for the valuable presence in the program.