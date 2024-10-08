Wrestling Star Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana Election

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced disappointment at the Paris 2024 Olympics when she was disqualified for being just 100 grams over the weight limit, missing out on a potential medal. However, she quickly bounced back by winning her debut political election, defeating BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar for the Julana constituency seat in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Born on August 25, 1994, in Charkhi Dadri, Vinesh hails from the celebrated Phogat family, known from Aamir Khan’s film Dangal. Her journey from a heartbreaking Olympic experience to political victory showcases her resilience and determination.