Wrestler Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal in men’s freestyle 65 kg category, sixth medal for India in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi : Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65 Kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. He defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. This was India’s sixth medal in the Tokyo Olympics thus equaling the London Olympic record of six medals. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corners of the country congratulated Bajrang Punia for his achievement.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the wrestler and said every Indian shares the joy of his success. “A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bajrang for his performance and tweeted, “Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared a clip of him watching the winning moment on Twitter with congratulation message. “Bronze for Bajrang!!! You did it! India is thrilled beyond words! I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish! #Tokyo2020.” Sports Minister tweeted.

BajrangPunia- BajrangPunia started wrestling at the age of 7. He belongs to a family of a rural background in Khudan village of Jhajjar district in the state of Haryana. As Bajrang was not born with a silver spoon so he had to face many monetary hardships during his initial days. However, it was his friend cum guru the famous wrestler YogeshwarDutt who has always supported him.