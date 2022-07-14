WPI-based inflation declines marginally to 15.18% for the month of June, 2022

New Delhi : The annual rate of inflation based on All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 15.18% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2022 (over June, 2021). This is marginally lower than the WPI number of 15.88% in May, 2022, The high rate of inflation in June, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Apr-22 (F) May-22 (P) June-22 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 152.3 15.38 154.0 15.88 154.0 15.18 I Primary Articles 22.6 174.5 15.18 179.8 19.71 182.4 19.22 II Fuel & Power 13.2 151.2 38.84 154.4 40.62 155.4 40.38 III Manufactured Products 64.2 144.7 11.39 144.8 10.11 143.7 9.19 Food Index 24.4 173.3 9.13 176.1 10.89 178.4 12.41

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. There is no month over month change in WPI index for the month of June, 2022 compared to May, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22(P) Jun 22(P) All Commodities 100.0 0.35 1.04 2.48 2.28 1.12 0.00 I. Primary Articles 22.6 -0.53 0.00 2.03 2.11 3.04 1.45 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 1.12 2.22 4.05 5.07 2.12 0.65 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 0.51 1.24 2.45 1.69 0.07 -0.76 Food Index 24.4 -1.71 0.24 0.90 3.03 1.62 1.31

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month.

3. Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group increased by (1.45%) to 182.4 (provisional) in June, 2022 from 179.8 (provisional) for the month of May, 2022. Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (6.59%) and Food Articles (2.40%) increased in June, 2022 as compared to May, 2022. Prices of Non-food Articles (-2.06%) and Minerals (-9.04%) declined in June, 2022 as compared to May, 2022. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by (0.65%) to 155.4 (provisional) in June, 2022 from 154.4 (provisional) for the month of May, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (0.98%) increased in June, 2022 as compared to May, 2022. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group declined by (-0.76%) to 143.7 (provisional) in June, 2022 from 144.8 (provisional) for the month of May, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 14 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 8 groups that have witnessed decrease in prices. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by chemical and chemical products, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, motor vehicles, textiles etc. in June, 2022 as compared to May, 2022. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are basic metals, food products, other manufacturing and furniture in June, 2022 as compared to May, 2022.

4. WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 176.1 in May, 2022 to 178.4 in June, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 10.89% in May, 2022 to 12.41% in June, 2022

5. Final index for the month of April, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of April, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 152.3 and 15.38% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for June, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

6. Response Rate: The WPI for June, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 82.5 percent, while the final figure for April, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 91.4 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in.

7. Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of July, 2022 would be released on 16/8/2022.

Note: WPI at all India level is released on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of June, 2022 (Provisional), April, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for June, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Jun-22) * Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Jun-21 Jun-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100 154.0 0.60 0.00 11.97 15.48 12.07 15.18 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 182.4 1.86 1.45 9.30 18.03 8.59 19.22 A. Food Articles 15.26 183.6 0.56 2.40 4.04 11.73 3.28 14.39 Cereals 2.82 170.3 -0.50 -0.53 -2.81 8.02 -2.77 7.99 Paddy 1.43 165.5 -0.31 0.24 -1.12 1.87 -2.36 2.35 Wheat 1.03 171.8 -1.08 -1.26 -2.49 10.64 -1.77 10.34 Pulses 0.64 172.6 -0.78 0.12 11.46 -2.29 11.56 -2.82 Vegetables 1.87 259.1 16.16 16.45 -5.60 45.31 -0.78 56.75 Potato 0.28 255.2 2.87 14.85 -29.13 28.37 -31.09 39.38 Onion 0.16 150.4 25.54 7.97 16.39 -19.97 64.32 -31.54 Fruits 1.60 194.1 -10.04 -1.57 16.17 13.34 6.96 20.33 Milk 4.44 164.2 -0.32 0.18 2.00 5.91 1.65 6.35 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 177.8 1.59 1.08 10.11 6.56 8.72 7.24 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 176.3 2.34 -2.06 17.52 22.26 18.63 18.80 Oil Seeds 1.12 217.5 1.34 -2.77 34.27 8.45 36.76 2.74 C. Minerals 0.83 208.2 12.23 -9.04 16.40 17.63 15.33 8.55 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 176.4 7.92 6.59 60.72 75.38 46.97 77.29 Crude Petroleum 1.95 173.5 9.74 6.25 109.40 72.52 78.47 72.98 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 155.4 0.82 0.65 28.82 39.95 29.32 40.38 LPG 0.64 148.6 -7.44 -4.01 35.86 46.21 31.44 53.20 Petrol 1.60 167.6 4.73 4.10 56.86 59.04 59.94 57.82 HSD 3.10 177.4 7.61 0.91 52.92 62.32 59.92 54.93 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 143.7 0.08 -0.76 10.55 10.23 10.96 9.19 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 169.6 -0.95 -0.76 14.00 9.22 13.31 8.86 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 207.3 -3.40 -2.58 46.66 13.01 43.58 12.36 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 128.5 -0.16 0.31 0.32 1.91 0.08 2.31 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 164.0 -1.07 -0.61 0.34 3.44 -0.63 4.06 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 148.6 0.93 0.68 11.89 14.24 14.17 14.57 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 146.7 0.93 0.07 1.64 4.37 2.84 3.90 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 122.5 -1.51 0.66 0.51 2.76 0.09 4.08 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 148.3 0.29 0.75 3.90 6.28 3.43 6.92 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 155.8 0.30 1.30 10.12 16.29 10.47 17.14 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 147.5 -0.08 0.82 11.06 14.24 10.89 14.96 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 139.9 -1.61 0.36 4.66 3.10 4.18 3.86 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 131.6 -0.50 -0.23 12.90 8.57 11.98 9.12 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 132.6 0.41 1.53 2.60 8.31 2.62 9.23 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 135.9 0.40 2.18 1.33 7.80 2.13 9.16 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 150.2 0.37 -5.36 26.11 18.68 29.09 12.09 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 129.0 -0.43 -3.80 21.66 14.75 23.41 10.73 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 139.3 0.79 -0.29 10.31 10.94 12.04 9.25

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22* Jun-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 13.68 13.43 14.63 15.38 15.88 15.18 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 15.60 13.87 15.94 15.18 19.71 19.22 A. Food Articles 15.26 10.40 8.19 8.44 8.48 12.34 14.39 Cereals 2.82 5.48 6.07 8.12 8.05 8.01 7.99 Paddy 1.43 0.56 0.00 0.99 1.48 1.79 2.35 Wheat 1.03 10.40 11.03 14.04 11.02 10.55 10.34 Pulses 0.64 4.63 2.72 2.22 -0.34 -3.69 -2.82 Vegetables 1.87 38.34 26.99 20.08 22.59 56.36 56.75 Potato 0.28 -14.45 15.66 26.36 19.84 24.83 39.38 Onion 0.16 -15.98 -26.42 -9.33 -4.02 -20.40 -31.54 Fruits 1.6 12.36 10.24 11.12 10.58 9.98 20.33 Milk 4.44 2.21 1.87 4.12 5.56 5.81 6.35 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 10.18 8.14 9.42 4.63 7.78 7.24 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 20.48 24.23 25.27 23.95 24.14 18.80 Oil Seeds 1.12 23.27 22.88 22.49 16.10 7.08 2.74 C. Minerals 0.83 30.03 22.08 21.69 12.00 33.94 8.55 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 55.40 46.14 69.20 69.07 79.50 77.29 Crude Petroleum 1.95 60.59 55.17 83.56 65.69 78.67 72.98 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 34.36 30.84 31.78 38.84 40.62 40.38 LPG 0.64 48.98 26.27 24.88 38.48 47.71 53.20 Petrol 1.60 66.58 56.64 53.54 60.63 58.78 57.82 HSD 3.10 64.00 55.59 52.32 67.62 65.23 54.93 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 9.50 10.24 11.26 11.39 10.11 9.19 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 8.06 9.48 10.61 10.18 8.65 8.86 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 13.71 15.63 17.39 15.33 11.41 12.36 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 2.83 2.41 1.60 1.59 1.83 2.31 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 1.90 0.50 2.92 2.68 3.58 4.06 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 13.89 14.01 12.95 13.29 14.86 14.57 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.73 3.65 3.64 4.42 4.79 3.90 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 1.94 3.94 2.38 2.37 1.84 4.08 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 4.11 4.92 4.87 5.49 6.44 6.92 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 14.60 14.00 13.62 15.74 15.99 17.14 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 13.82 13.08 13.30 13.83 13.94 14.96 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 4.26 3.84 3.45 3.64 1.83 3.86 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 9.65 9.46 8.79 7.77 8.83 9.12 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 7.16 7.46 6.24 7.67 8.02 9.23 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 6.72 7.18 5.02 6.98 7.26 9.16 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 16.53 21.47 27.02 25.35 18.88 12.09 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 12.50 16.38 19.95 19.03 14.62 10.73 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 11.28 10.60 11.08 13.21 10.43 9.25

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI Index for last 6 months Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22* Jun-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 143.8 145.3 148.9 152.3 154.0 154.0 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 167.5 167.5 170.9 174.5 179.8 182.4 A. Food Articles 15.26 172.0 170.4 169.6 175.3 179.3 183.6 Cereals 2.82 163.6 164.2 167.7 170.4 171.2 170.3 Paddy 1.43 162.9 161.7 163.1 164.4 165.1 165.5 Wheat 1.03 164.6 166.1 171.4 173.3 174.0 171.8 Pulses 0.64 174.0 173.5 175.1 174.7 172.4 172.6 Vegetables 1.87 236.0 212.7 180.0 186.7 222.5 259.1 Potato 0.28 171.7 170.6 181.7 194.5 222.2 255.2 Onion 0.16 265.5 266.8 218.6 157.5 139.3 150.4 Fruits 1.6 161.8 168.0 177.9 211.2 197.2 194.1 Milk 4.44 157.4 157.8 161.6 163.3 163.9 164.2 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 165.6 167.3 169.6 169.6 175.9 177.8 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 165.9 170.2 175.0 177.5 180.0 176.3 Oil Seeds 1.12 210.8 215.4 226.6 227.2 223.7 217.5 C. Minerals 0.83 224.7 225.0 228.9 208.2 228.9 208.2 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 122.3 125.1 151.6 152.5 165.5 176.4 Crude Petroleum 1.95 119.8 129.1 161.9 147.3 163.3 173.5 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 135.3 138.3 143.9 151.2 154.4 155.4 LPG 0.64 131.4 126.4 133.0 149.7 154.8 148.6 Petrol 1.60 135.1 139.1 149.7 157.1 161.0 167.6 HSD 3.10 141.2 147.5 157.8 169.3 175.8 177.4 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 137.2 138.9 142.3 144.7 144.8 143.7 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 156.9 160.5 165.7 169.9 170.9 169.6 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 180.8 190.1 202.5 210.7 212.8 207.3 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 127.3 127.6 127.0 127.7 128.1 128.5 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 160.7 159.8 162.4 164.6 165.0 164.0 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 140.2 142.4 143.9 145.8 147.6 148.6 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 144.7 144.7 145.1 146.5 146.6 146.7 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 120.9 121.3 120.4 121.0 121.7 122.5 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 141.9 142.9 144.4 146.0 147.2 148.3 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 142.1 143.3 148.5 153.7 153.8 155.8 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 137.5 139.2 142.3 145.7 146.3 147.5 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 137.1 137.9 138.0 139.6 139.4 139.9 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 127.3 127.3 130.0 131.7 131.9 131.6 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 125.8 126.7 127.7 130.5 130.6 132.6 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 127.0 128.4 129.8 133.4 133.0 135.9 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 143.1 147.1 157.5 161.2 158.7 150.2 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 120.6 122.9 132.3 134.5 134.1 129.0 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 133.2 133.5 135.3 138.8 139.7 139.3

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of