Worth Rs. 12478.57 Crore sanction for the 1514 projects during the FY 2004-05 to FY 2021-22 under the “Schemes of NEC”

The North Eastern Council (NEC) was set up under the NEC Act 1971 to function as aregional advisorybody. Eventually, it is functioning asregional planning body, consequent tothe NEC (Amendment) Act 2002.
One among the schemes of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, titled as the “Schemes of NEC”, is implemented/funded through the NEC. The State-wise details ofprojects approved/sanctioned under the “Schemes of NEC” and those completed therefrom during the period from FY 2004-05till 30.11.2022are given below:
|Sl. No.
|State/Other Agencies
|Sanctioned
|Completed
(As on 30.11.2022)
|No. of Projects
|Amount
(In Rs. Cr.)
|No. of Projects
|Amount
(In Rs. Cr.)
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|207
|1709.80
|141
|1047.44
|2
|Assam
|218
|2056.15
|128
|1228.37
|3
|Manipur
|201
|1600.27
|106
|988.46
|4
|Meghalaya
|165
|1144.32
|99
|739.29
|5
|Mizoram
|160
|1378.39
|103
|739.44
|6
|Nagaland
|228
|1463.23
|126
|742.43
|7
|Sikkim
|114
|650.23
|84
|473.90
|8
|Tripura
|100
|931.15
|47
|429.27
|9
|Other Agencies
|121
|1545.02
|63
|1067.31
|Total
|1514
|12478.57
|897
|7455.91
The number of projects approved and the amount sanctioned for those to the North Eastern Statesduring FY 2004-05 to FY 2021-22 State/year-wise are attached atAnnexure-I.
The State/year-wise details of projects sanctioned and completed under Schemes of NEC in Manipur and Sikkim from FY 2004-05 to FY 2022-23 (as on 30.11.2022), are given atAnnexure-II.
STATE-WISEDETAILSOFSANCTIONEDPROJECTS/FUNDSFROMFY2004-05TOFY2021 22UNDERSCHEMESOFNEC
Annexure-I
(Amounts in Rs.crore)
|Financial
Year
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Sikkim
|Tripura
|OtherAgency
|Total
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|2004-05
|8
|185.36
|22
|481.2
|4
|32.49
|6
|13.63
|10
|221.45
|8
|12.03
|9
|34.7
|9
|24.11
|14
|100.71
|90
|1105.69
|2005-06
|8
|22.46
|11
|133.34
|8
|31.94
|7
|64.14
|6
|18.78
|15
|108.58
|13
|83.33
|10
|159.89
|1
|0.23
|79
|622.68
|2006-07
|10
|239.23
|36
|263.26
|0
|0
|8
|96.4
|11
|23.99
|8
|142.64
|5
|10.55
|5
|89.25
|0
|0
|83
|865.33
|2007-08
|1
|2.46
|2
|27.51
|1
|0.94
|3
|13.1
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
|3
|10.38
|3
|81.23
|0
|0
|14
|137.91
|2008-09
|4
|64.05
|4
|16.78
|1
|26.4
|5
|13.19
|4
|26.73
|4
|14.56
|6
|27.92
|0
|0
|2
|14.47
|30
|204.09
|2009-10
|19
|180.96
|19
|134.57
|7
|85.3
|14
|244.96
|4
|14.29
|8
|76.97
|11
|67.18
|2
|3.04
|4
|18.71
|88
|825.98
|2010-11
|16
|205.23
|9
|140.45
|5
|18.78
|10
|103.27
|9
|267.9
|4
|89.29
|6
|24.18
|1
|233.41
|1
|200
|61
|1282.5
|2011-12
|12
|44.73
|3
|12.19
|12
|39.2
|5
|15.7
|9
|30.74
|11
|44.8
|6
|25.96
|8
|33.74
|2
|2.6
|68
|249.66
|2012-13
|10
|46.7
|14
|196.17
|13
|205.16
|11
|111.49
|9
|248.19
|14
|278.11
|9
|101.24
|4
|26.61
|0
|0
|84
|1213.67
|2013-14
|9
|26.05
|8
|39.26
|14
|79.41
|10
|58.65
|4
|31.13
|13
|105.1
|6
|35.83
|3
|16.52
|0
|0
|67
|391.95
|2014-15
|5
|15.63
|4
|20.37
|7
|159.78
|0
|0
|1
|2.38
|7
|44.05
|1
|3.99
|3
|29.71
|2
|553.85
|30
|829.77
|2015-16
|23
|286.79
|6
|57.42
|20
|219.21
|6
|31.04
|9
|74.77
|11
|64.89
|6
|39.95
|4
|25.66
|6
|23.1
|91
|822.82
|2016-17
|10
|36.66
|14
|150.83
|39
|290.79
|14
|75.88
|13
|85.59
|26
|122.32
|4
|27.69
|3
|26.53
|9
|119.15
|132
|935.45
|2017-18
|31
|176.79
|14
|98.72
|29
|199.98
|24
|102.63
|13
|121.99
|43
|168.21
|6
|45.85
|6
|26.75
|12
|46.61
|178
|987.53
|2018-19
|0
|0
|1
|27.99
|2
|8.94
|0
|0
|1
|4.42
|2
|6.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12.42
|10
|60.13
|2019-20
|1
|1
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6.83
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1.1
|17
|20.93
|2020-21
|12
|58.67
|16
|71.91
|16
|73.06
|17
|69.05
|27
|80.02
|23
|64.65
|8
|35.8
|15
|50.58
|44
|298.66
|178
|802.39
|2021-22
|28
|117.02
|28
|177.19
|22
|127.89
|24
|130.19
|28
|122.72
|29
|113.85
|14
|74.69
|23
|103.12
|18
|153.42
|214
|1120.09
|Total
|207
|1709.8
|218
|2056.15
|201
|1600.27
|165
|1144.32
|160
|1378.39
|228
|1463.23
|114
|650.23
|100
|931.15
|121
|1545.02
|1514
|12478.6
Annexure-II
STATE/YEAR-WISEDETAILSOF PROJECTSSANCTIONEDANDTHOSE COMPLETED INMANIPUR&SIKKIMFROMFY 2004-05TO2022-23(AS ON 30.11.2022)UNDERSCHEMESOF NEC
(Amountsin Rscr)
|Financial
Year
|Manipur
|Sikkim
|Sanctioned
|Completed
|Sanctioned
|Completed
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|No.of
Projects
|Amount
|2004-05
|4
|32.49
|0
|0
|9
|34.7
|1
|3.76
|2005-06
|8
|31.94
|0
|0
|13
|83.33
|0
|0
|2006-07
|0
|0
|3
|0.44
|5
|10.55
|0
|0
|2007-08
|1
|0.94
|0
|0
|3
|10.38
|2
|5.06
|2008-09
|1
|26.4
|3
|30.35
|6
|27.92
|4
|13.29
|2009-10
|7
|85.3
|2
|1.12
|11
|67.18
|12
|55.74
|2010-11
|5
|18.78
|1
|0.33
|6
|24.18
|5
|27.26
|2011-12
|12
|39.2
|2
|4.82
|6
|25.96
|5
|34.67
|2012-13
|13
|205.16
|1
|2.91
|9
|101.24
|2
|6.52
|2013-14
|14
|79.41
|0
|0
|6
|35.83
|2
|9.87
|2014-15
|7
|159.78
|1
|4.35
|1
|3.99
|1
|2.01
|2015-16
|20
|219.21
|6
|39.76
|6
|39.95
|0
|0
|2016-17
|39
|290.79
|3
|15.24
|4
|27.69
|5
|19.2
|2017-18
|29
|199.98
|4
|19.63
|6
|45.85
|4
|34.47
|2018-19
|2
|8.94
|17
|125.17
|0
|0
|7
|39.85
|2019-20
|1
|1
|17
|255.04
|1
|1
|9
|41.54
|2020-21
|16
|73.06
|17
|147.52
|8
|35.8
|6
|47.8
|2021-22
|22
|127.89
|16
|252.67
|14
|74.69
|14
|79.14
|2022-23
|0
|0
|13
|89.12
|0
|0
|5
|53.71
|Total
|201
|1600.27
|106
|988.46
|114
|650.23
|84
|473.90
This information was given by the Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.