World’s 1st Nano Urea Introduced by IFFCO for the farmers across the World

Mumbai: World’s 1st Nano Urea Liquid is introduced for the farmers across the world by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in the presence of its RGB members in its 50th annual general body meeting held online-offline mode in India. This is an inspiration taken from the call of the Prime Minister of India for reducing the use of Urea in the soil. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research of IFFCO’s Scientists and Engineers through a proprietary technology developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre, Kalol, in the tune of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi’. IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid found effective and efficient for plant nutrition. This increases the production with improved nutritional quality. It will also give a huge positive impact on the quality of underground water, very significant reduction in the global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development.

Translation of Nano Urea Liquid for farmers use will boost balanced nutrition program by reducing the excess use of Urea application in the soil. The excess urea causes an environmental pollution, harm soil health, and making plant more susceptible for disease & insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop & production loss. Nano Urea Liquid make the crops stronger, healthy and protect them from lodging effect.

IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is easy on the pocket of farmer and will be effective in increasing farmers income. A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. Hence, it will reduce the input cost to farmer. Due to the small size of Nano Urea Liquid, it’s bottle can be kept in the pocket and will significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing also.

IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is now included in Fertiliser Control Order (FCO, 1985) on the basis of multi- location and multi-crop trials undertaken under National Agriculture Research System (NARS) at 20 ICAR research institutes, State Agriculture Universities and KVKs on 43 crops. To test its efficacy around 11,000 farmer field trials (FFT’s) were undertaken on more than 94 crops across India. In the recent countrywide trials conducted on 94 crops, an average 8% increase in yield has been witnessed.

IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is developed to replace conventional Urea and it can curtail the requirement of the same by at least 50%. It contains 40,000 ppm of Nitrogen in 500 ml bottle which is equivalent to the impact of nitrogen nutrient provided by one bag of conventional Urea.

The production of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid will commence by June of 2021. The commercial rollout will start soon thereafter. IFFCO has priced Nano Urea at ₹ 240 per 500 ml bottle for the farmers which is 10% cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional Urea. The Cooperative has planned a massive countrywide campaign exercise to demonstrate & train the farmers about its usage and application. It will be primarily available to farmers through its cooperative sales and marketing channel apart from its sale on IFFCO’s e-commerce platform www.iffcobazar.in.