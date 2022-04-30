World Veterinary Day : Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, our veterinarians played major role in serving speechless animals, controlling livestock diseases.

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Veterinary Day, CM Naveen Patnaik said that this day signifies importance of livestock, health & management for livelihood creation and nutrition security.

CM added that Odisha has made significant progress in fish poultry, dairy and livestock production.

He also said, ” our veterinarians played major role in serving speechless animals, controlling livestock diseases. Service to livestock farmers is critical to realisation of our goals, said CM adding that animal resources provide livelihood opportunities to rural folks, specially women.”

Further, expressing confidence that the veterinarians will continue to serve our animal resources, our livestock farmers with commitment and help realise the transformative initiatives in the sector, added CM.