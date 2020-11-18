‘World Toilet Day’ to be celebrated tomorrow under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen; Union Minister of Jal Shakti to felicitate top Districts/States with ‘Swachhata Puraskar’

New Delhi: Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti will be celebrating ‘World Toilet Day’ tomorrow i.e. November 19, 2020 under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen (SBMG)’ for promoting awareness on access to Safe Sanitation and felicitating districts/states for making significant contribution towards Swachhata.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the Minister of State, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria will felicitate top Districts/States with ‘Swachhata Puraskar’ tomorrow i.e. November 19, 2020 through a virtual event. Given the prevailing Covid-19 scenario, Awards ceremony this year is being organized virtually with awardees connecting via online platforms.

Phase 2 of SBMG has been launched early this year for sustaining the gains made under Phase 1 (2014-19) with focus on ODF Sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM). Various campaigns focusing on construction and beautification of Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs) have been undertaken countrywide over past one year like Swachh Sunder Samudayik Sauchalay (SSSS) and Samudayik Sauchalay Abhiyan (SSA).

Related

comments