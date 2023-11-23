World Sustainable Transport Day: Odisha Transforming Rural Transport with LAccMI scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Indian government’s sustainable transport drive is more than just policies and initiatives; it’s a forward-looking journey towards a greener, more accessible future. With the launch of key initiatives like the National Electric Mobility Mission 2022 and the FAME India Scheme, India is revolutionizing its transportation sector. The spotlight, however, extends beyond the national level. Odisha, in an impressive alignment with this vision, has set the wheels in motion for the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI). The Government of Odisha has recently launched the LAccMI scheme to connect Gram Panchayat to Block and Block to District Headquarter. Under the LAccMI scheme, the state government will operate 1623 buses in rural areas with an allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore.

LAccMI aims to revolutionize rural travel, ensuring that communities have affordable access to essential services and opportunities. The initiative holds the promise of enhancing accessibility for a staggering 62,291 educational institutions, while potentially creating a remarkable 37,652 direct and indirect employment prospects. Projections foresee a substantial revenue generation of Rs. 45 billion within the upcoming five years. Notably, this undertaking is poised to make significant contributions towards advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in areas of economic development, industrial innovation, infrastructure enhancement, sustainable urban community development, and the promotion of responsible consumption and production practices. Additionally, it holds the key to unlocking Odisha’s untapped potential for rural tourism, linking breathtaking sites like Bonda Hills and Mahendragiri.

What makes this initiative truly special is the active involvement of women’s Self-Help Groups linked with Mission Shakti. These groups will not only act as conductors on the buses, collecting fares and maintaining cleanliness, but will also promote women’s empowerment and community welfare.

Shri Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak, IPS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OSRTC, says, “OSRTC, with Palladium as PMU, is immensely proud to have collaborated with the Government of Odisha in bringing the LAccMI initiative to life. This scheme underscores Odisha Government’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Odisha and fostering inclusive development. As we look ahead, our shared vision is to further expand and make this scheme a huge success, reaching even more communities and delivering enhanced accessibility to all corners of our vibrant state.”

Amit Patjoshi, CEO, Palladium India also adds, “By bridging the connectivity gap, LAccMI will break down the barriers that have kept rural people isolated and marginalized for generations. Accessible transportation for rural communities is not just about connecting people; it’s about unlocking opportunities. Palladium India is proud to be a part of this initiative that fosters economic growth, and promotes social integration, creating a pathway for inclusive development.”