World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day Celebrated Across India

On the occasion of World Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Awareness Day on 19th June, numerous events were organized across the country to create awareness regarding the disease and halt transmission of Sickle Cell Disease.

Since the inception of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) last year, a total of 3,39,77,877 screening records have been uploaded on the portal, as on date, and states have distributed a total of 1,12,01,612 Sickle Cell Status ID cards.

On Sickle Cell Day, 44,751 events were organized across the country in 17 high burden states and 343 districts under the NSCAEM. As a part of the activities undertaken during these events, 6,15,806 individuals were screened for sickle cell disease and 2,59,193 Sickle Cell ID cards were distributed to the screened beneficiaries.

Reiterating the Union Government’s commitment to eliminate Sickle Cell Disease, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighted that the government is “working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection, and proper care”. He stated that the government is also leveraging the power of technology in this area.

Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda reiterated that the government is guided by the mantra of “Hope Through Progress: Advancing Global Sickle Cell Care & Treatment” to combat Sickle Cell Disease. He underlined that the government’s efforts “focus on promoting early diagnosis, ensuring access to treatment, and enhancing the quality of care for those affected.”

Awareness activities which started yesterday will continue for the next 15 days (19June to 3July) at all facilities in 343 districts in 17 identified SCD states. The target for the next 15 days is to screen 10,00,000 individuals and distribute 3,00,000 Sickle Cell Status ID cards to screened individuals.

Awareness camps organized by Subdivision Hospital, Maharajganj, Siwan in Bihar to empower communities against Sickle Cell Disease.

The district-level events will include counseling maximum number of patients and conducting mass awareness activities. Along with this, intensified efforts towards management will be made by providing quality treatment and follow-up.

Supporting the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) in its various awareness-generation activities is one of the key objectives of these events.

The following are the state events organized to fulfill the aforementioned objectives:

Madhya Pradesh: The Vice President of India along with Governor, Chief Minister, and Dy. CM of Madhya Pradesh graced the inaugural event in district Dindori which registered 11,000 participants.

Chhattisgarh: The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh inaugurated the event at Bhimrao Ambedkar Govt. Medical College in Raipur district along with the Health Minister and Tribal Minister of the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister inaugurated the World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Event in Raipur

Karnataka: Health Minister Karnataka inaugurated the World Sickle Cell Day events in the Mysore district.

Jharkhand: Health Minister Jharkhand inaugurated the World Sickle Cell Day events in the Ranchi district.

Screening Camp for Sickle Cell Anaemia Organized in Jharkhand

In other States, various ministers and other dignitaries also attended the events.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Event Organized in Gujarat

Health Camp for Sickle Cell Anemia Screening organized in Uttarakhand

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Campaign Organized among NREGS Workers in Tribal Area of Tirupathi District, Tamil Nadu

Sickle Cell Awareness Camp Organized in Uttar Pradesh