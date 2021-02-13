World Radio Day Celebration With Matchstick Model

Puri: On the occasion of World Radio Day, artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo from Puri has crafted a model of 1980′ Panasonic Stereo Radio.

Made with 3130 matchsticks, Saswat has taken 4 days to create it.



On 13th February, the worldwide celebration of Radio Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of radio.

Speaking on it, Saswat says, “Presently, the program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps to promote the radio culture in India. Through this model I convey my support towards the radio industry and listeners.”