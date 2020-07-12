World Population Day Observed at Aditya Aluminium

Bhubaneswar: With the objective of increasing people’s awareness about various population issues, the World Population Day was Observed by Aditya Birla Group’s Aditya AluminiumCompany at itsRR colony Pondoloi, of Lapanga in the district of Sambalpur. This was observed by adhering to the Covid Guidelines of the Government.

To mark the occasion, one awareness session on Reproductive Health and Hygiene was organized for adolescent girls in which 30 girls in the age group of 10 to 19 year participated. The resource person was Dr.Debasmita Senapati from Aditya Aluminium. The program was also attended byMr. Yadumani Garnik, the Coordinator of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) from Laida CHC (Community Health Centre) and Mr. Sanjay Patel Coordinator for Malaria Dengue Diarrhoea of NRHM.Rengali Block Vice Chairman Mr. Satyanarayan Agarwal also graced the occasion.

The event started with the lighting of lamp and a COVID-19 awareness video. Mr. Garnik gave elaborate information on Corona disease and its prevention. In his deliberation, Mr. Patel spoke on the measures to prevent Dengue& Diarrhoea. Sensitizing the girls on reproductive health, Dr.Debasmita shared a video and explained the importance of family planning and advised them to maintain a healthy diet. Ms. SwetaUpadhayay Lead CSR also addressed the girls and in her interactive deliberation, focussed on girl’s right on pregnancy, awareness of contraceptives and role of girls in family planning. The local ASHA Karmi and Anganwadi workers also actively participated in the discussion.

Related

comments