World Pharmacists Day 2024 Highlights the Essential Work of Pharmacists in Underserved Communities

World Pharmacists Day is celebrated every year on September 25th, to honour the significant contributions that pharmacists make to global health. This annual event is organized by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), a partner of the World Health Organization (WHO), to highlight the indispensable role pharmacists play in building healthier communities and supporting healthcare systems worldwide. The theme for 2024, ‘Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs’, underscores how pharmacists are central to addressing diverse health challenges, including disease prevention, patient care, and medication access, particularly in underserved communities.

The Importance of Pharmacists in Healthcare Systems

Pharmacists are at the forefront of healthcare, often serving as the first point of contact for individuals seeking health advice or primary care. Their roles extend far beyond merely dispensing medications. Pharmacists provide expert guidance on the safe and effective use of drugs, help in the management of chronic diseases, and educate patients on the importance of adherence to prescribed therapies. Their accessibility and expertise make them integral in promoting public health, supporting disease prevention campaigns, and providing cost-effective solutions for patients through the recommendation of generic medicines.

In addition to direct patient care, pharmacists contribute to public health initiatives by participating in vaccination drives, conducting health screenings, and educating communities about preventive measures against diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists played a key role in distributing vaccines, providing life-saving medicines, and offering essential healthcare services at the community level.

India Celebrates World Pharmacists Day

To mark World Pharmacists Day 2024, various activities were organized across India to raise awareness about the critical role of pharmacists in promoting global health. The activities include:

Rallies with banners to highlight the theme of the day and raise awareness about the importance of pharmacists in healthcare.

Display of boards and hoardings at prominent places.

Health screening camps offering free health checks to the public and providing information on disease prevention and management.

Sensitize the public regarding role of Pharmacist in meeting Global Health needs through social media and other platforms.

Awareness programs focused on role of Pharmacist in awareness on Generic Medicines, Patient Counselling, Reduction of Drug abuse, role of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).

Competitions such as logo, slogan contests and pharma quiz to involve the public and encourage creative engagement with the theme.

Environmental initiatives such as tree plantation campaigns were organized.

Key Areas Where Pharmacists Make an Impact

The pharmacists play a vital role as drug information specialists and accessible healthcare providers. Pharmacists have a unique opportunity to educate patients and healthcare professionals on the benefits of generic over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications, initiate conversations with patients, addressing concerns and promoting informed decision-making and leverage social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) to increase awareness about safe use of medicines. The theme of this year is underscored by the increasing recognition of pharmacists as integral members of the healthcare team, capable of contributing significantly to various aspects of patient management and health promotion.



Awareness on Generic Medicines

One of the key contributions of pharmacists is ensuring access to affordable, high-quality generic medicines. Generic medicines are bioequivalent to their branded counterparts, meaning they provide the same therapeutic benefits but at a significantly lower cost. They provide affordable access to essential medications for patients worldwide and their cost reduction is significant, as generic medicines can be priced 20% to 90% lower than their branded equivalents, making them a vital component in healthcare systems aiming to reduce pharmaceutical expenditures. In India, government has taken the initiative by introducing the concept of ‘Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’ which led to the revolutionary change in enhancing the use of generic medicines. The Pharmacy Council of India took the initiative to enroll the pharmacists under the scheme of ‘Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI)’ for opening of ‘Jan Aushadhikendras’ across India.

Clinical Pharmacist and Patient Counselling

Pharmacists, being drug information specialists and easily accessible healthcare providers, have a special opportunity to inform patients and other healthcare professionals about the advantages of transitioning to generic over the counter and prescription medications in community pharmacy settings. They can initiate the important conversations with patients and address any concerns they may have through social media, which is an effective way for them to educate the public.

Rise Above Addiction

Pharmacists play a vital role in healthcare b y assessing the effectiveness of medication therapy, evaluating daily lifestyle habits, and monitoring treatment outcomes. With their expertise and organizational skills, pharmacists are well-equipped to lead and participate in substance abuse prevention and education initiatives, patient care services, employee health programs, community health activities. Their unique blend of clinical knowledge and leadership abilities enables pharmacists to make a significant impact in promoting healthy lifestyles, optimizing medication use, and improving overall well-being.

Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

Pharmacists play a vital role in ensuring the quality of manufactured drugs by upholding current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) through rigorous quality control checks, procedure adherence, accurate documentation, stability study monitoring and regulatory compliance. By fulfilling these responsibilities, pharmacists guarantee the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceutical products, safeguarding public health.

India’s Role in the Global Pharmaceutical Landscape

The Indian Pharmaceuticals industry plays a prominent role in the global pharmaceuticals industry. Major segments of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry include generic drugs, OTC medicines, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars and biologics. India is a global leader in the supply of DPT, BCG, and Measles vaccines. India is one of the biggest suppliers of low-cost vaccines in the world. India accounts for 60% of global vaccine production, contributing up to 70% of the WHO demand for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccines, and 90% of the WHO demand for the measles vaccine. The nation is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, occupying a 20% share in global supply by volume, and is the leading vaccine manufacturer globally. India also has the highest number of US-FDA compliant Pharma plants outside of USA and is home to more than 3,000 pharma companies with a strong network of over 10,500 manufacturing facilities as well as a highly skilled resource pool.



There are 500 API manufacturers contributing about 8% in the global API Industry. India is the largest supplier of generic medicines. It manufactures about 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories and accounts for 20% of the global supply of generics. Access to affordable HIV treatment from India is one of the greatest success stories in medicine. Because of the low price and high quality, Indian medicines are preferred worldwide, making it ‘pharmacy of the world.’

The pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to reach $65 Bn by 2024 and to $130 Bn by 2030. The pharmaceutical industry in India is currently valued at $50 Bn. India is a major exporter of Pharmaceuticals, with over 200+ countries served by Indian pharma exports. India supplies over 50% of Africa’s requirement for generics, approximately 40% of generic demand in the US and approximately 25% of all medicine in the UK.

Conclusion

World Pharmacists Day 2024 serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the essential contributions pharmacists make to healthcare systems worldwide. As accessible healthcare providers, pharmacists play a central role in ensuring that patients have access to affordable medicines, promoting disease prevention, and advocating for better health outcomes. India’s leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the production of generic medicines and vaccines, underscores the country’s commitment to improving global health. By continuing to innovate and uphold high standards of care, pharmacists will remain at the forefront of meeting global health needs in the years to come.