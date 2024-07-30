World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi

New Delhi : A delegation of World Odisha Society led by Chairman and Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi met Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi. Shri Dwibedi and other leaders of WOS warmly felicitated Shri Majhi with flower bouquets and Uttariyas.

During the courtesy meeting, Shri Dwibedi handed over an unanimous resolution passed during the joint meeting of WOS’s Working committee and Executive body welcoming the New Government of Odisha under the dynamic leadership of Shri Majhi. It was mentioned in the Resolution that WOS is quite hopeful that Shri Majhi’s Government will definitely be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people living inside Odisha and two crore non resident Odias staying outside Odisha. The Founder couple of Mahakankhya Foundation Pushpanjali Barik and Bimal Bhal greeted Chief Minister with a flower bouquet,shawl and citation as a mark of Honour during the occasion. India Chapter President of WOS Dr Bipin Mishra and Senior Advocate Biraja Mishra played vital role in organising this courtesy meeting.

The delegation includes Sudhir Dash, Kaveri Behera, Advocate Sasmita Tripathy, Dr Nirmal Patnaik, Jnana Prakash Jena, Surya Rath, Nandan Dwibedi, Santosh Panda, Saurabh Mishra, Priyatama Kar and Asit Kumar Kar.