World Odisha Society felicitates Matric Topper Shreyashree Jena

Bhubaneswar: Warm felicitation was accorded to the matric topper Shreyashree Jena by World Odisha Society (WOS). A grand felicitation ceremony was hosted by WOS at the premises of Panchayat High School in Bari Block of Jajpur district, where Shreyashree had her education to mark the occasion. The Head Master of the School Nirmal Kumar Jena entire teaching faculty, staff members and Shreyashee’s father Stalin Jena were also given rousing reception during the meeting specially organized for the purpose. Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, Founder of WOS Dr Arundhati Debi and IT General Secretary of WOS Dr Rabi Narayan Behera felicitated them with Uttariyas, Flower bouquets and mementos in recognition to their meritorious services.

Addressing the gathering Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi, who happens to be a native of Bari observed that the awesome achievement of Shreyashree has elevated her alma mater Panchayat High School of Rampur to the ladder of places of fame in Bari like the Ashram of Gopabandhu Chowdhury and Maa Rama Devi, Martyr Shrine in Kala Matia and Historical site of Ratnagiri. Delivering her speech Dr Arundhati Debi lauded the ideal role being played by Panchayat High School in elevating the learning curriculum by combining education with decency aiming at making students culturally sound and socially dignified. Dr Rabi Narayan Behera described the spectacular success of Shreyashree studying in a rural school is like the blooming of Lotus in mud. Replying to the felicitation Shreyashree profusely thanked the authorities of WOS and suggested to fellow students not to be bowed down under pressure during exams and to keep full faith and confidence on self merit and worth. The programme commenced with the lighting of traditional lamp and offering of garlands on the statue of the Founder of the School Late Gagan Jena by the Guests. The students recited the State Anthem Bande Utkal Janani at the outset. The Event was supported by Gagan Jena Memorial Committee. The Secretary of the Committee Pratap Das, Senior Members Mukunda Samal and Kedar Samal were also felicitated by the Guests for their exemplary contributions.

Prominent personalities sitting on the Dias include the President of the Managing Committee of the School Nakul Charan Das and Founder Member Kusha Dhwaja Samal. Youth Leader Rajkumar Jena proposed Vote of Thanks.