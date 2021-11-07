Bhubaneswar: World Odisha Society awarded entrepreneur, philanthropist, climate activist Sudhir Kumar Dash . Mr Dash received the Award for contribution in “Social Service” especially during the COViD Wave on behalf of World Odisha Society. Presenting the Dignitaries were Leautinabt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, vice chief of Indian Army, Sh P.K. Mishra, Ambassador (Dr) Amarendra Khatua, Dr. Sanjerp Patjoshi, IPS, Principal Secy, Panchayatiraj, GOI.

It should be noted that Naygarh born Delhi-based entrepreneur, philanthropist, climate activist CA Sudhir Dash is Partner PAMS & Associates, Promoter of Delhi-based BPO High Five Business Solutions, founder of energy specific think tank CRESPAI, Roots of Odihsa Foundation, Founder of Tour De Kalinga and many other initiatives.

Seasoned journalist Kishore Dwivedi and CA Sudhir Dash are cofounder and Trustee of World Odisha Society, a pioneeer and frontal organisation for all round development of Odisha, it’s culture , heritage and economic progression, in the making of a brand Odisha by 2036.

Mr Dash is a chartered Accountant in practice contesting for representation in the Northern India Regional Council ( NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI).