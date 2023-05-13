World Migratory Bird Day observed today with the theme “Water and its importance for Migratory Bird”

In run up to World Environment Day (June 5) Mass mobilisation activities were organized across the country on LiFE .



National Museum of Natural History (NMNH)

National Zoological Park in collaboration with National Museum of Natural History successfully carried out the ninth day of the Mass Mobilization for Mission LiFE. The campaign is scheduled to run for one month, which will continue till June 5, 2023. The highlight of the day was World Migratory Bird Day which falls on 13th May, 2023 this year and the theme for the day is “Water and its importance for Migratory Bird”, as water is fundamental to life on our planet. For the bulk of their life cycles, migratory birds are dependent on water habitats. An annual awareness-building initiative called “World Migratory Bird Day” emphasizes the need to protect migratory birds and their habitats.







RMNH, Bhubaneswar organised on the spot sit an draw event on ‘Safe Environment ‘ to understand the climate crisis under MeriLiFE: Lifestyle For Environment in which128 students from IHSE college Bhubaneswar participated.



Description: A group of people in a roomDescription automatically generated







Zoological Survey of India

Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata conducted an awareness campaign for the students of Vivekananda College Takurpukur, Kolkata for a Clean and Green Environment under Mission LiFE.About 60 students took the pledge and through this event reached out to 150 other college students and members. The Principal of the college, Dr Tapan Podder said the college follows Mission LiFE objectives and will make it a green campus. Dr. Senjuti of Zoology Department initiated the Mission LiFE program in the college and with her the students took pledge on the occasion.The team was led by Debashree Dam, Coordinator, LiFE, ZSI along with team members Jhikmik Dasgupta, Dipanwita Das and Sourav Mondol.











National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)

NCSCM organized a cleanup and awareness programme in the fishing village of Kovalam as part of the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement. Kovalam Village is located in the Kanchipuram district, on the northeast coast of Tamil Nadu, adjacent to the Bay of Bengal, and has a population of 8,124. The village has many tourist activities related to fishing and water sports. The cleaning campaign aims to improve ocean health through collective action by local communities. About 60 participants of various ages collected nearly 300 kg of plastic waste in the village. This waste consisted of 120 kg of discarded fishing nets, the rest being single-use plastics and packaging. The collected waste was transported to a plastic recycling plant to improve the value chain. During the event, NCSCM staff sensitized the fishing community on the impact of beach littering, hygienic fish processing, responsible and sustainable fishing, reduction of single-use plastics, use of eco-alternatives, waste segregation, and water and marine conservation. At this event, the fishermen were educated in a simple way about their environment, their habitat, and their need to live in harmony with nature. As part of this event, participants took part in LiFE pledge. Placards and pamphlets were displayed on the village as part of this event. NCSCM staff described Mission LiFE to the local fishing community.



Description: A group of men holding signsDescription automatically generated with medium confidence







National Institute of Himalayan Environment

On 13th May 2023, under the leadership of the Director, The Ladakh Regional Centre of National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) conducted an awareness and action drive under mission LiFE at Leh main Market area of Ladakh. A total of 30 participants participated in the program, including municipal committee (Leh), researchers and scientists. All the participants took the LiFE pledge to adopt environmentally friendly habits. The participants were made aware on LiFE themes viz. Save Water, and Adopt Healthy Lifestyles. The program aimed to underscore the importance of biodiversity conservation at the community level, highlighting the overarching theme of Mission LiFE “Initiating Biodiversity Conservation at the Community Level.”



Description: A group of people planting a small plantDescription automatically generated with medium confidence



On 13th May 2023, under the leadership of the Director, other events were also organized by EIACP wing of National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Almora at DSB campus Kumaun University Nainital and 05 UK Naval sub-unit NCC Nainital, in which three awareness and action programs on Save Energy theme under mission Lifestyle for Environment were organized. A total of 150 participants participated in the program and took the pledge of LiFE.



