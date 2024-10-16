World Food Day Celebrated at NIFTEM-K with a Focus on Innovative Research Solutions

NIFTEM-K celebrated World Food Day on 16th of Oct, 2024 with a series of engaging activities aimed at promoting food safety, nutrition and providing solutions to reduce Post Harvest Losses. The event featured technical sessions, product and technology displays, and a recipe competition, along with a showcase of pilot plant products.

During the inaugural address, Dr.Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K, welcomed all the delegate and guests,stated that the theme “Right to Foods for a better life and a better future” coined by FAO is very appropriate for the day as the theme represents all the facets of food sciences.He said that Food Processing, Food Fortification and food safety are all indispensable part of the food system. He further shared that NIFTEM-K had recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 11 companies and 5 academic institutions at World Food India 2024, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. These strategic collaborations aim to advance research, foster innovation, and enhance skill development in the Indian food processing industry.

Sh. G. Kamala VardhanaRao, CEO, FSSAI, in his special address praises NIFTEM-K as a pioneer in innovative research solutions for food safety. He noted the growing global population, projected at 8.4 billion and increasing by 1.1 percent annually, stressing the necessity for enhanced safety and nutrition in food systems. As climate change continues to impact agricultural production, Rao underscored the critical role of institutions like NIFTEM-K, play in addressing these challenges. He urged collaboration to ensure safe, nutritious food for all, emphasizing the need for innovative strategies to adapt to changing agricultural patterns.

The Chief Guest of the function Sh. MinhajAlam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), launched NIFTEM-K song and praised NIFTEM-K for addressing the problem of Food waste and innovations in Food processing. He said, “Aligned with MoFPI’s vision to enhance value addition, reduce wastage, and promote sustainable growth and modernization, the NIFTEM-K will create impactful solutions that will benefit the Indian food industry at large.”

The Programme was graced by the presence of Sh. Dr.Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, SRM University, Sonipat (Delhi NCR) and Sh. Sanjai Singh Parmar, CEO, Cremica Food Park Pvt. Ltd.

This year’s World Food Day theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” emphasizes the fundamental human right to accessible, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable food. The theme aligns with NIFTEM-K’s mission to foster innovation and research that contribute to food security and the well-being of all.

During Technical sessions, very insightful discussions were held covering the various aspects of sustainable food system, food security and strengthening food supply chain. The key note speakers involved Executives and Senior Officers from Food Industry, Academic Institution, R&D Organizations, FPO and Start-ups.