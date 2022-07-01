world fampous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His sibling in Puri today

Puri: The much-awaited famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings will be conducted on Friday with the three chariots already kept readied near the Lions Gate on Thursday.

The chariots after completion of works in the Rathakhala (chariots’ yard) were pulled towards the Lions’ Gate at 9.40 am one after another and all were landed by 11 am also. After Agnyamala (consent from deities) from the temple, the chariots’ pulling resumed with the ringing of traditional bells and beating of Dhola with participation of thousands of devotees.

On Friday, the chariots would proceed along the Badadanda (Grand Road) carrying the deities towards the Gundicha Temple, the maternal house of deities situated almost 2.5 km away from the Shreemandir.

Since the devotees are allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra this year after a ban on them in last 2 years for Covid pandemic, huge footfalls are expected from different parts of country and abroad in the pilgrim city on Friday. Besides, the city has already remained jam-packed with all hotels, guesthouses and lodgings tagging reserved for almost 10-days ahead.

As per schedule, the Pahandi Bije (marching of deities) would resume at 8.30 am from the shrine after accomplishments of morning rituals. First Lord Sudarshan would march to the chariot followed by movement of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Suvadra and Lord Jagannath. The departure of chariots from the Lions’Gate to the Gundicha Temple would resume at 4 pm after rites by Sankarcharya and Cherapahara by Gajapati king of Puri.