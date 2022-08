Bhubaneswar : After a gap of two years due to the Covid , the world famous Dhanuytra will be held in Western Odisha’s Bargarh district, this year with full grandeur. The yatra is scheduled to commence from December 27 to January 6, 2023.

Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti (DYMS) convener Sureswar Satpathy said as the country is celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the platinum jubilee of the Dhanuyatra will also be held this year.