World Environment Day Celebrated at IMFA

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada: IMFA has celebrated the 50th world environment day supported by Regional Pollution Control Board, Rayagada under the leadership of Sri.Ashis Kumar Ray, Vice -President, IMFA. It was attended by Sri Hemendranath Nayak, Chief Regional Officer, OSPCB, Rayagada as chief guest and Sri Ripu Kumar Sahu, Asst.Engineer, Sri Goura Chandra Das, Quality control inspector as guests of honour. The guests made the participants aware on the theme “Only one Earth”. Sri Ray advised all the employees for up keeping of the environment at any cost. Last Friday, lMFA ladies club organized an awareness programme on environment under the leadership of its President Mrs Soma Ray. Sri Dinesh Kumar Mohanty, DGM, QC, IMFA coordinated the programme. The five day long awareness programme on water, electricity and nature conservation witnessed various competitions among the school children,women and workers and awards by the Guests. Sri Kalol Kumar Nayak, DGM IMFA proposed vote of thanks.