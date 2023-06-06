World Environment Day-2023: Gopalpur Port Focuses On “Solutions To Plastic Pollution”; Launches Massive Tree Plantation Drive

Chhatrapur: On the august occasion of “World Environment Day-2023” and in a bid to build up a green, pollution-free as well as sustainable future (a part and parcel of its constant effort), Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) launched a massive tree plantation drive at the port premises in Arjyapalli focusing on the United Nations (UN) theme “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”.

To mark the remarkable occasion, a special programme was organised at the port premises chaired by CEO, Gopalpur Port along with HODs of various departments and employees present.

While a successful tree plantation drive was organized by the Environment Department, it was religiously decided to take care of each sapling planted so that it survives and has a healthy growth.

Besides, various green initiatives were taken on this occasion. It has been decided to review the plantations from time to time within the Port area as well as the upcoming plantation drive. Also, other major measures related to environmental conservation and protection to be taken by all the departments.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Janardhana Rao, CEO, Gopalpur Port stated, “GPL is committed to the conservation and protection of our pristine environment. A green review has been taken about the Port operation along with Environment protection with regard to the Eco-System Conservation.”

Gracing the occasion, Shri Sanjay Thorat, DGM, Environment along with Head Marine Dept, Sr, VP, HR&IR and CFO, addressed on the significance of our precious Environment. In addition, various activities were carried out for the environmental conservation.

Notably, GPL is committed to march ahead with its journey to improve biodiversity, mitigate climate change and enhance environmental care by innovative sustainable development aligned with global nature conservation.