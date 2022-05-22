World Economic Forum meeting begins in Davos, Switzerland; Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal leads Indian delegation

New Delhi: The Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum will begin today at Davos in Switzerland. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation at the five-day meet.

The delegation will include Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Ministers and Senior Ministers of six states – Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Several industry leaders will also participate in the deliberations of World Economic Forum.

This event would further help reinforce country’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative, particularly as India assumes Presidency of the G-20 next year.