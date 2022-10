New Delhi : We have noted the World Bank’s announcement to concurrently appoint a Neutral Expert and a Chair of the Court of Arbitration in the ongoing matter related to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects.

Recognising the World Bank’s admission in its announcement that “carrying out two processes concurrently poses practical and legal challenges”, India will assess the matter.

India believes that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty must be in the letter and spirit of the Treaty.