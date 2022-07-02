World Bank Managing Director of Operations to Visit Cabo Verde from July 3 to 4, 2022

New Delhi :The World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, Axel van Trotsenburg, will be visiting Cabo Verde from July 3 to 4, 2022.

“I am looking forward to visiting Cabo Verde and meeting with the Government to discuss the challenges the country is facing in achieving equitable growth, particularly in the current context of COVID-19 crisis and impacts from the recent war in Ukraine,” said Mr. van Trotsenburg.

He will visit World Bank financed projects to hear from Cabo Verdeans the impacts of the projects on their lives. He will also have discussions about some of the structural challenges in health, digital economy, and tourism, which are critical for economic recovery in key sectors, in a context of growing debt and fiscal vulnerabilities. During his visit, Mr. van Trotsenburg will be accompanied by Nathan Belete, World Bank Country Director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Mauritania, and Senegal, and Abebe Adugna, World Bank Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions for Western and Central Africa.

Together with members of the government, Mr. van Trotsenburg and his delegation will visit the Ribeira dos Picos Road (Santa Cruz), the Data Center, a Weblab, and the Health Center of Achada Santo António—all projects that received World Bank financing.

Axel van Trotsenburg is the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, a position he has held since 2019. In this role, he oversees the Bank’s operational programs and works to ensure that the Bank’s business model continues to meet the needs of client countries, including its historic scaled up support to countries to respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic and crisis. In addition, he seeks support and mobilizes financial resources across the international community, targeting efforts to assist low- and middle-income countries.

The World Bank, one of Cabo Verde’s strategic development partners, currently supports about 12 projects under execution in the country, in the sectors of tourism, education and capacity building, transport, social inclusion, energy, digital economy, health, business sector and access to finance for micro and small enterprises. Its current portfolio amounts to $274 million.