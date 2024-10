WASHINGTON – The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) today issued a Swedish krona-denominated 10-year benchmark bond that raised SEK 3 billion. The bond matures on October 10, 2034.

Nordea Bank Abp acted as lead manager of the transaction. The bond was placed with Nordic investors. The bond offers an annual coupon of 2.5% and was priced at 98.422%.

Transaction Summary